DREAM 價格 (DREAM)
今天 DREAM (DREAM) 的實時價格爲 0.00272078 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.71M USD。DREAM 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
DREAM 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 157.71K USD
- DREAM 當天價格變化爲 -19.12%
- 其循環供應量爲 996.90M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DREAM兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DREAM 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，DREAM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000643446825820318。
在過去30天內，DREAM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，DREAM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，DREAM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000643446825820318
|-19.12%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
DREAM 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.37%
-19.12%
-5.60%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Dreamcoins is an AI token launcher. Simply input a prompt or upload an image and the platform instantly generates and deploys the token for you - no wallet or ETH required. Dreamcoins is building tools to make token launches as easy as chatting with Claude or ChatGPT. Dreamcoins is the easiest way to launch a token and also allows for anonymous token launches. The platform streamlines the entire token creation process, eliminating technical barriers and complex smart contract interactions. Whether you're an artist wanting to tokenize your work, a community leader looking to launch a social token, or an entrepreneur with a unique concept, Dreamcoins provides the infrastructure to bring your vision to life instantly. With built-in features for customization and automatic smart contract deployment, users can focus on their creative ideas rather than technical implementation. The platform handles all the blockchain complexity behind the scenes, making token launches accessible to everyone.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 DREAM 兌換 AUD
A$0.004353248
|1 DREAM 兌換 GBP
￡0.0021494162
|1 DREAM 兌換 EUR
€0.0026119488
|1 DREAM 兌換 USD
$0.00272078
|1 DREAM 兌換 MYR
RM0.01224351
|1 DREAM 兌換 TRY
₺0.0953905468
|1 DREAM 兌換 JPY
¥0.4269175898
|1 DREAM 兌換 RUB
₽0.2798866386
|1 DREAM 兌換 INR
₹0.2315655858
|1 DREAM 兌換 IDR
Rp44.6029436832
|1 DREAM 兌換 PHP
₱0.160662059
|1 DREAM 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.138487702
|1 DREAM 兌換 BRL
R$0.017140914
|1 DREAM 兌換 CAD
C$0.0038907154
|1 DREAM 兌換 BDT
৳0.32513321
|1 DREAM 兌換 NGN
₦4.231357056
|1 DREAM 兌換 UAH
₴0.1141911366
|1 DREAM 兌換 VES
Bs0.136039
|1 DREAM 兌換 PKR
Rs0.7570298272
|1 DREAM 兌換 KZT
₸1.4222333294
|1 DREAM 兌換 THB
฿0.09386691
|1 DREAM 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0888062592
|1 DREAM 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0024214942
|1 DREAM 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0211404606
|1 DREAM 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0271533844