Dollar Cost Average（DCA）目前實時價格為 $0.00090224。過去 24 小時內，DCA 的交易價格在 $ 0.00082368 至 $ 0.00091058 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。DCA 的歷史最高價為 $ 0.00301457，歷史最低價為 $ 0.0003616。
從短期表現來看，DCA 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 +0.84%，過去 24 小時內變動為 +6.53%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 +28.78%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。
Dollar Cost Average 的目前市值為 $ 906.29K, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。DCA 的流通量為 999.99M，總供應量是 999990928.270082，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 906.29K。
今天內，Dollar Cost Average 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Dollar Cost Average 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ -0.0004075451。
在過去60天內，Dollar Cost Average 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Dollar Cost Average 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+6.53%
|30天
|$ -0.0004075451
|-45.17%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
About Dollar Cost Averaging Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) is an investment strategy where you invest a fixed amount of money at regular intervals, regardless of the asset's price. This strategy helps reduce the impact of volatility and can lead to a lower average cost per token over time.
DCA: The Player + Ecosystem project
In a world of projects competing against each other (PVP) and against the market (PVE), we are building a new category: the Player+Ecosystem ($P+E) project. Everything that DCA does will promote the power of DCA, and also show how and where it can be confidently used for anyone to achieve financial freedom.
The Grand Disconnect: A generational opportunity
The Problem: Most people underestimate two things: the inevitable long-term growth of crypto's market cap and the power of compounding.
Our Belief: Financial freedom is possible for everyone through disciplined DCA into high-conviction on-chain assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or SPX. DCA is the ultimate guard against fear and greed.
The Opportunity: A massive, underserved market of people needs a trustworthy guide to the future of finance. This applies to on-chain traders as much as it applies to a neighbor who has never opened Coinbase. Forward: Where DCA is going from here
Vision: To catalyze the next billion users on-chain and empower 100 million people on their path to financial independence.
Our Mission: To ignite a movement that evangelizes the power of DCA, transforming a simple investment strategy into a shared purpose.
Our Goal: To become the #1 trusted global voice for DCA, building a purpose-driven community and a brand that makes long-term crypto investing feel accessible and rewarding.
