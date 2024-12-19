Crypto Royale 圖標

$0.00285952
-5.90%(1D)

今天 Crypto Royale (ROY) 的價格

今天 Crypto Royale (ROY) 的實時價格爲 0.00285808 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 343.43K USD。ROY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Crypto Royale 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.68K USD
- Crypto Royale 當天價格變化爲 -6.00%
- 其循環供應量爲 119.78M USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 ROY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ROY 價格信息的首選平臺。

Crypto Royale (ROY) 價格表現 USD

今天內，Crypto Royale 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000182522340679437
在過去30天內，Crypto Royale 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0009412829
在過去60天內，Crypto Royale 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0024114132
在過去90天內，Crypto Royale 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0011655120607868578

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.000182522340679437-6.00%
30天$ +0.0009412829+32.93%
60天$ +0.0024114132+84.37%
90天$ +0.0011655120607868578+68.86%

Crypto Royale (ROY) 價格分析

Crypto Royale 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 0.00263999
$ 0.00310741
$ 0.215587
-3.21%

-6.00%

-11.26%

Crypto Royale (ROY) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 343.43K
$ 1.68K
119.78M
什麼是Crypto Royale (ROY)

Crypto Royale is a browser-based, free-to-play, play-to-earn game in which players compete for fame, glory and a little profit. Last man standing wins crypto. No up-front investment. No downloads. No signups. Get into a game in 30 seconds and win! The game is purposefully designed to be simple to play yet difficult to master. Every day 1000+ players congregate on the battlefield as they fight to see who can survive and claim the game’s HRC-20 token – ROY. Players enter a battlefield where they must be ‘the last person standing’. Represented by moons, a player’s ‘character’ can be one of three colours (Yellow, Pink, Blue). Colours are interchangeable by collecting boxes dropped onto the battlefield and must be used to ensure a player’s strength over an opponent in an effort to outsmart, outwit and out manoeuvre other players to become the victor. The game allows for each player to adopt a style of their own, and often becomes an identifiable trait/signature of said player. Whatever a player and opponents’ strategy there is a continual external force adding pressure to the gameplay – a closing circle. Venturing outside into the darkness causes a deterioration in health, but the collectables outside can, and often do, provide the weapons needed to claim victory. Positioning and timing are critical components to a player’s skill set.

Crypto Royale (ROY) 資源

免責聲明

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。

ROY 兌換爲當地貨幣

1 ROY 兌換 AUD
A$0.0045443472
1 ROY 兌換 GBP
0.0022578832
1 ROY 兌換 EUR
0.0027437568
1 ROY 兌換 USD
$0.00285808
1 ROY 兌換 MYR
RM0.01286136
1 ROY 兌換 TRY
0.1002900272
1 ROY 兌換 JPY
¥0.449861792
1 ROY 兌換 RUB
0.29509676
1 ROY 兌換 INR
0.2431940272
1 ROY 兌換 IDR
Rp46.8537629952
1 ROY 兌換 PHP
0.168769624
1 ROY 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1455334336
1 ROY 兌換 BRL
R$0.0176343536
1 ROY 兌換 CAD
C$0.0040870544
1 ROY 兌換 BDT
0.3415691408
1 ROY 兌換 NGN
4.4379980432
1 ROY 兌換 UAH
0.1199821984
1 ROY 兌換 VES
Bs0.142904
1 ROY 兌換 PKR
Rs0.7954322448
1 ROY 兌換 KZT
1.499491672
1 ROY 兌換 THB
฿0.0987752448
1 ROY 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0932877312
1 ROY 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0025436912
1 ROY 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0222072816
1 ROY 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0286665424