Crypto Royale 價格 (ROY)
今天 Crypto Royale (ROY) 的實時價格爲 0.00285808 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 343.43K USD。ROY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Crypto Royale 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.68K USD
- Crypto Royale 當天價格變化爲 -6.00%
- 其循環供應量爲 119.78M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ROY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ROY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Crypto Royale 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000182522340679437。
在過去30天內，Crypto Royale 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0009412829。
在過去60天內，Crypto Royale 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0024114132。
在過去90天內，Crypto Royale 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0011655120607868578。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000182522340679437
|-6.00%
|30天
|$ +0.0009412829
|+32.93%
|60天
|$ +0.0024114132
|+84.37%
|90天
|$ +0.0011655120607868578
|+68.86%
Crypto Royale 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-3.21%
-6.00%
-11.26%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Crypto Royale is a browser-based, free-to-play, play-to-earn game in which players compete for fame, glory and a little profit. Last man standing wins crypto. No up-front investment. No downloads. No signups. Get into a game in 30 seconds and win! The game is purposefully designed to be simple to play yet difficult to master. Every day 1000+ players congregate on the battlefield as they fight to see who can survive and claim the game’s HRC-20 token – ROY. Players enter a battlefield where they must be ‘the last person standing’. Represented by moons, a player’s ‘character’ can be one of three colours (Yellow, Pink, Blue). Colours are interchangeable by collecting boxes dropped onto the battlefield and must be used to ensure a player’s strength over an opponent in an effort to outsmart, outwit and out manoeuvre other players to become the victor. The game allows for each player to adopt a style of their own, and often becomes an identifiable trait/signature of said player. Whatever a player and opponents’ strategy there is a continual external force adding pressure to the gameplay – a closing circle. Venturing outside into the darkness causes a deterioration in health, but the collectables outside can, and often do, provide the weapons needed to claim victory. Positioning and timing are critical components to a player’s skill set.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ROY 兌換 AUD
A$0.0045443472
|1 ROY 兌換 GBP
￡0.0022578832
|1 ROY 兌換 EUR
€0.0027437568
|1 ROY 兌換 USD
$0.00285808
|1 ROY 兌換 MYR
RM0.01286136
|1 ROY 兌換 TRY
₺0.1002900272
|1 ROY 兌換 JPY
¥0.449861792
|1 ROY 兌換 RUB
₽0.29509676
|1 ROY 兌換 INR
₹0.2431940272
|1 ROY 兌換 IDR
Rp46.8537629952
|1 ROY 兌換 PHP
₱0.168769624
|1 ROY 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1455334336
|1 ROY 兌換 BRL
R$0.0176343536
|1 ROY 兌換 CAD
C$0.0040870544
|1 ROY 兌換 BDT
৳0.3415691408
|1 ROY 兌換 NGN
₦4.4379980432
|1 ROY 兌換 UAH
₴0.1199821984
|1 ROY 兌換 VES
Bs0.142904
|1 ROY 兌換 PKR
Rs0.7954322448
|1 ROY 兌換 KZT
₸1.499491672
|1 ROY 兌換 THB
฿0.0987752448
|1 ROY 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0932877312
|1 ROY 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0025436912
|1 ROY 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0222072816
|1 ROY 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0286665424