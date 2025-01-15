什麼是Broge (BROGE)

Originally Broge on Base was headed up by one developer. That developer divested or burned their tokens, and burned the initial LP. A few community members have put banded together to make Broge truly an open community token. A set of tenets has been created, the first of which is transparency, the second is that all members of the community have a voice in the ongoing development of the token. The third tenet is that all community-driven projects that can be will be open source. The final tenet is be chill, always. A first draft community white paper has been written and made available. There is a new web site. Community members have willingly airdropped their own tokens to raise awareness and adoption. There's new socials. Even a new mascot design.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Broge (BROGE) 資源 白皮書 官網