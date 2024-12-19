Bogdanoff 價格 (BOG)
今天 Bogdanoff (BOG) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 648.62K USD。BOG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Bogdanoff 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.07K USD
- Bogdanoff 當天價格變化爲 -10.45%
- 其循環供應量爲 300.00T USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BOG兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BOG 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Bogdanoff 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Bogdanoff 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Bogdanoff 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Bogdanoff 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-10.45%
|30天
|$ 0
|+51.77%
|60天
|$ 0
|+12.48%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Bogdanoff 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.77%
-10.45%
-28.30%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? $BOG is a crypto project inspired by the Bogdanoff twins, aiming to create a decentralized platform for meme enthusiasts to connect, share, and trade. The project leverages blockchain technology to provide a secure, transparent, and engaging environment for users to express themselves and interact with like-minded individuals. What makes your project unique? Our project stands out because of its focus on creating a vibrant community of meme lovers, with a user-friendly platform and tools to showcase creativity. We also emphasize the importance of community-driven events and initiatives, allowing the community to have a significant role in shaping the project's future. History of your project. $BOG was conceived in early 2023 by a team of experienced crypto enthusiasts who shared a passion for memes and the Bogdanoff twins. The project has since grown to include a dedicated and diverse community of users, who actively contribute to its development and expansion. What’s next for your project? We have an exciting roadmap planned for $BOG, including the launch of our decentralized meme marketplace, integration with popular social media platforms, and various marketing campaigns to raise awareness and adoption. We'll also continuously work on improving our platform based on user feedback and needs. What can your token be used for? The $BOG token serves as the native currency of the platform and can be used for various activities, such as: Buying, selling, and trading memes within the marketplace. Participating in community-driven events and contests. Voting on platform updates and future developments. Supporting content creators and artists within the community.
