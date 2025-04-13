8chan 價格 (8CHAN)
今天 8chan (8CHAN) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 300.01K USD。8CHAN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
8chan 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- 8chan 當天價格變化爲 +24.86%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 8CHAN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 8CHAN 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，8chan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，8chan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，8chan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，8chan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+24.86%
|30天
|$ 0
|-38.28%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
8chan 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.06%
+24.86%
+20.06%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Join the $8CHAN Movement $8CHAN promotes community engagement and free speech. Explore our community, discover the coin, and have fun! At $8CHAN, our mission is to bring people together with memes and have fun. Over the years we have left our mark on culture with countless memes, and now we are showcasing the beauty of our creativity through this coin. Tag $8CHAN with your favorite memes to keep the spirit alive! Market Cap Milestones As the $8CHAN community grows and the market cap increases, we have significant goals planned to celebrate our shared journey: $10 Million Market Cap At this milestone, we are excited to reintroduce the 8CHAN brand name and branding across the internet. We will rebrand the currently existing 8kun site as 8CHAN and move towards reintegrating it into web culture. $100 Million Market Cap Upon reaching the $100 million milestone, we will push the boundaries of meme culture by undergoing development of a decentralized message board system designed to withstand political censorship and network attacks. We will call this decentralized message board sytem Project Odin. $500 Million Market Cap This is our biggest leap yet. After reaching $500 million market cap, we will reveal the tell-all of a mysterious figure whose influence has been felt by many but never fully understood. Join us in striving toward this major threshold! $8CHAN Disclaimer & Community Statement $8CHAN coins are intended to serve as an expression of support for, and engagement with, the culture and community behind the symbol "$8CHAN" and its associated artwork. They are not intended to be, nor should they be interpreted as, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any kind. $8CHAN is not available to persons or entities in restricted jurisdictions. Users acknowledge that digital assets carry inherent risks, high volatility, and the potential for total loss. Any price data displayed on this site is sourced from DEXScreener and may be delayed or inaccurate. Always verify market prices through multiple sources before trading. Nothing on this site constitutes financial, legal, or investment advice. See Terms & Conditions for full details. $8CHAN is a community-driven meme coin that embraces free speech and internet culture. Trading involves high risk, and market conditions can be unpredictable. Always DYOR (Do Your Own Research) and never spend more than you can afford to lose.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 8CHAN 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 USD
$--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 8CHAN 兌換 MXN
$--