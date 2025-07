ข้อมูล Charlie (CHARLIE)

Charlie is a meme-based ERC-20 token with zero tax, renounced ownership, and no transaction limits. It was featured in Ethereum’s official GitHub and blog as a meme-ready concept, inspiring the creation of the token. Designed to be fully decentralized and owned by its holders, Charlie represents open participation, Ethereum-native meme culture, and on-chain identity with no central control or roadmap.