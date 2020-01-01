โทเคโนมิกส์ Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN)

โทเคโนมิกส์ Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
USD

ข้อมูล Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN)

$BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds real bonsai to the ecosystem under the theme “We make Bonsai.”

Overview ・Token Name: BONSAI COIN ・Symbol: $BONSAICOIN ・Supported Chain: Astar zkEVM ・Issuance: 803,100,000,000,000 ・Issuer: Hyper Dimension Limited (BVI) ・Contract Address: 0x90E3F8e749dBD40286AB29AecD1E8487Db4a8785

Allocation ・Fundraising: 1% ・Community: 75% *1% is at TGE, 74% in subsequent rounds ・Liquidity: 6% ・Team: 17% *Cliff 12 months, Besting 36 months ・Advisor: 1% *0.1% at TGE, 1 month cliff, 23 months besting

Tokenomics ・Buyback from Bonsai Profits ・BONSAI 100 Ketsu ・Get $BONSAICOIN

Buyback from Bonsai Profits $BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds a “real bonsai market” to the ecosystem.

$BONSAICOIN aim to increase the value of itself by buying and burning $BONSAICOIN from the market with a portion of the profits from the sales of the partner bonsai gardens and bonsai stores.

Frequency: Once a year *next in 2025 Partner: BONSAI NFT CLUB *to be added

BONSAI 100 Ketsu A ranking system that is activated when $BONSAICOIN has a “market capitalization of $100M or more”.

Definition of BONSAI 100 outstanding Condition 1: Market capitalization of $100M or more for $BONSAICOIN Condition 2: Total*1,000USD (500USD on each side) or more liquidity provided to the designated DEX Condition 3: Top 100 liquidity providers (in USD) within the designated DEX BONSAICOIN/USDC pair *Designated DEX: Very Long Swap (*to be added)

The 100 Best Holders will receive a seasonal bonsai tree each season as proof of their 100th rank, and will also be eligible for a variety of other benefits.

Ranks 1st~10th: Hashira — Pillar 11~30th: Sanjushi — The 30 best 31st~100th: Hyacketsu — Hundred Excellence *Prizes are subject to change according to rank.

Get $BONSAICOIN At least once each year*, new $BONSAICOIN will be issued from within the Community Allocation. The amount of new issuance will increase or decrease depending on each wallet’s activity over the past year and other factors. *One issue will always take place on New Year’s Day each year.

Stay tuned for more details!

Roadmap Roadmap for $BONSAICOIN based on the aforementioned tokenomics.

2024 Q3: TGE, BONSAI 100 Ketsustarted Q4: Send 100 Ketsu Bonsai, Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot

2025 Q1: Get $BONSAICOIN Q2: Art x Bonsai sales Q3: Buyback & Burn Q4: Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot Repeat from * onwards

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://coin.bonsainft.club/
เอกสารไวท์เปเปอร์:
https://medium.com/@bonsai-nft-club/bonsaicoin-perfect-guide-74a80082fbc8

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 1.11M
$ 1.11M$ 1.11M
อุปทานรวม:
$ 803.10T
$ 803.10T$ 803.10T
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 17.02T
$ 17.02T$ 17.02T
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
$ 52.51M
$ 52.51M$ 52.51M
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

โทเคโนมิกส์ Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นBONSAICOIN สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น BONSAICOIN ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ BONSAICOIN แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น BONSAICOINกัน!

การคาดการณ์ราคา BONSAICOIN

อยากรู้ว่า BONSAICOIN จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา BONSAICOIN ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์

ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?

MEXC เป็นหนึ่งในศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำของโลก ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้หลายล้านคนทั่วโลก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC เป็นทางลัดสู่คริปโตที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับคุณ

คู่เทรดมากกว่า 4,000 คู่ในตลาดสปอตและฟิวเจอร์ส
ลิสต์โทเค็นเร็วที่สุดใน CEXs
สภาพคล่องอันดับ 1 ทั่วทั้งอุตสาหกรรม
ค่าธรรมเนียมต่ำสุด พร้อมบริการลูกค้าตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงทุกวัน
การสำรองโทเค็นโปร่งใส 100% สำหรับเงินทุนของผู้ใช้
อุปสรรคการเข้าต่ำมาก: ซื้อคริปโตด้วย 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
ซื้อคริปโตด้วย 1 USDT: วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดของคุณสำหรับคริปโต!

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน