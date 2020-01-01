โทเคโนมิกส์ AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET)

โทเคโนมิกส์ AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
USD

ข้อมูล AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET)

AI Rocket is an AI-agent terminal designed to be the ultimate AI, ruling over other AIs in the crypto space. Daily alpha detection. Multi-lingual AI.

Here’s what makes AI ROCKET the ultimate degen toolkit:

  1. Alpha Detection: Predict the Future, Today Why wait for trends to blow up when you can see them forming?

What We Scrape: Twitter mentions, Telegram chatter, retweets, likes, and message spikes.

How We Detect: Advanced AI identifies patterns and highlights projects and narratives gaining traction.

The Edge: Spot trends 3-7 days ahead of the herd.

No more guessing. No more FOMO. You’re the one creating the FOMO.

  1. Due Diligence Tool: Analyze Like a Pro DYOR? We made it so easy, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

What We Track:

Website Traffic: Is the project gaining attention?

Telegram Engagement: Are members active, or is it just bot city?

Twitter Metrics: Growth in followers, mentions, and interaction rates.

Output: A consolidated, no-nonsense report detailing a project’s social momentum.

Whether you’re deciding to ape in or pass, this tool ensures you’re making data-driven moves.

  1. Daily Narratives: Stay Ahead of the Meta Narratives drive markets. Period. AI ROCKET keeps you at the forefront.

Sources:

Google Trends data.

Sector-specific market cap growth.

Keyword spikes across crypto platforms.

Output: Daily updates on emerging narratives and categories gaining traction.

Be the first to know when a sector like AI tokens or ZK-rollups starts popping. You won’t just ride the wave—you’ll lead it.

  1. Automated Social Exposure: Build Clout on Autopilot Why grind for engagement when you can automate it?

How It Works:

AI auto-replies to Twitter mentions with contextually relevant messages.

Boosts visibility and interaction while making you look like a pro.

The Result:

More engagement.

More followers.

More clout.

Your social presence will go from zero to hero without breaking a sweat.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/12722
เอกสารไวท์เปเปอร์:
https://ai-rocket.gitbook.io/docs

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 578.85K
$ 578.85K$ 578.85K
อุปทานรวม:
$ 998.77M
$ 998.77M$ 998.77M
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 786.44M
$ 786.44M$ 786.44M
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
$ 735.13K
$ 735.13K$ 735.13K
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.02364412
$ 0.02364412$ 0.02364412
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 0.00073604
$ 0.00073604$ 0.00073604

โทเคโนมิกส์ AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นROCKET สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น ROCKET ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ ROCKET แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น ROCKETกัน!

การคาดการณ์ราคา ROCKET

อยากรู้ว่า ROCKET จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา ROCKET ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์

ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน