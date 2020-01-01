โทเคโนมิกส์ AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET)
ข้อมูล AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET)
AI Rocket is an AI-agent terminal designed to be the ultimate AI, ruling over other AIs in the crypto space. Daily alpha detection. Multi-lingual AI.
Here’s what makes AI ROCKET the ultimate degen toolkit:
- Alpha Detection: Predict the Future, Today Why wait for trends to blow up when you can see them forming?
What We Scrape: Twitter mentions, Telegram chatter, retweets, likes, and message spikes.
How We Detect: Advanced AI identifies patterns and highlights projects and narratives gaining traction.
The Edge: Spot trends 3-7 days ahead of the herd.
No more guessing. No more FOMO. You’re the one creating the FOMO.
- Due Diligence Tool: Analyze Like a Pro DYOR? We made it so easy, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.
What We Track:
Website Traffic: Is the project gaining attention?
Telegram Engagement: Are members active, or is it just bot city?
Twitter Metrics: Growth in followers, mentions, and interaction rates.
Output: A consolidated, no-nonsense report detailing a project’s social momentum.
Whether you’re deciding to ape in or pass, this tool ensures you’re making data-driven moves.
- Daily Narratives: Stay Ahead of the Meta Narratives drive markets. Period. AI ROCKET keeps you at the forefront.
Sources:
Google Trends data.
Sector-specific market cap growth.
Keyword spikes across crypto platforms.
Output: Daily updates on emerging narratives and categories gaining traction.
Be the first to know when a sector like AI tokens or ZK-rollups starts popping. You won’t just ride the wave—you’ll lead it.
- Automated Social Exposure: Build Clout on Autopilot Why grind for engagement when you can automate it?
How It Works:
AI auto-replies to Twitter mentions with contextually relevant messages.
Boosts visibility and interaction while making you look like a pro.
The Result:
More engagement.
More followers.
More clout.
Your social presence will go from zero to hero without breaking a sweat.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นROCKET สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น ROCKET ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ ROCKET แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น ROCKETกัน!
การคาดการณ์ราคา ROCKET
อยากรู้ว่า ROCKET จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา ROCKET ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน