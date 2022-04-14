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Top Gnosis Chain Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Gnosis Chain Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00012
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 79,080.07
+0.05%
-2.33%
+14.20%
$ 9.19B
$ 2.88
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.438
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
4
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 2,455.17
+0.23%
-0.02%
+9.30%
$ 5.71B
--
5
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.309
-0.44%
-2.47%
+20.14%
$ 2.68B
$ 155.28K
6
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0.998818
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 698.17M
$ 3.77M
7
Gnosis
Gnosis
GNO
$ 121.76
+0.45%
-1.18%
-0.65%
$ 321.41M
$ 632.33
8
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 1.0
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 275.13M
$ 55.71M
9
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 2,289
+0.35%
-2.97%
+8.98%
$ 82.05M
$ 27.99
10
CoW Protocol
CoW Protocol
COW
$ 0.1251
+1.70%
+5.02%
+15.46%
$ 72.67M
$ 714.53K
11
Safe Token
Safe Token
SAFE
$ 0.0892
0.00%
-4.29%
+1.71%
$ 66.88M
$ 871.93
12
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1866
-0.85%
-4.33%
+4.09%
$ 66.17M
$ 498.59K
13
Savings xDAI
Savings xDAI
SDAI
$ 1.25
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 54.76M
$ 199.98K
14
Tellor Tributes
Tellor Tributes
TRB
$ 17.58
+0.34%
-0.06%
+26.75%
$ 49.45M
$ 11.14M
15
Monerium EUR emoney
Monerium EUR emoney
EURE
$ 1.17
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 31.89M
$ 654.41K
16
BRLA Digital BRLA
BRLA Digital BRLA
BRLA
$ 0.193485
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.54%
$ 28.75M
$ 181.97K
17
Tokenised GBP
Tokenised GBP
TGBP
$ 1.36
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 27.36M
$ 60.96K
18
Spacecoin
Spacecoin
SPACE
$ 0.00485
+0.15%
-0.15%
-5.51%
$ 25.26M
$ 12.66M
19
JPY Coin v1
JPY Coin v1
JPYC
$ 0.0089885
-0.01%
+0.03%
+2.47%
$ 22.18M
$ 467.27
20
MAI
MAI
MIMATIC
$ 0.972307
+0.10%
-0.00%
-0.42%
$ 11.54M
$ 3.80K
21
Energy Web
Energy Web
EWT
$ 0.29745
-0.27%
-3.69%
+11.49%
$ 8.94M
$ 92.19K
22
Backed Coinbase Global
Backed Coinbase Global
BCOIN
$ 181.96
0.00%
-0.01%
+24.49%
$ 8.44M
--
23
balancer
balancer
BAL
$ 0.11752
+0.08%
-2.64%
+5.24%
$ 8.18M
$ 467.47K
24
Badger
Badger
BADGER
$ 0.402326
-0.36%
+0.10%
+19.29%
$ 7.85M
$ 1.53M
25
HOPR
HOPR
HOPR
$ 0.0115975
-0.84%
0.00%
+2.69%
$ 7.73M
$ 23.55K
26
Kleros
Kleros
PNK
$ 0.00824661
-0.02%
-0.01%
-0.77%
$ 7.56M
$ 65.16K
27
Autonolas
Autonolas
OLAS
$ 0.02471
-0.60%
+0.45%
+17.40%
$ 5.51M
$ 2.63M
28
ShapeShift FOX
ShapeShift FOX
FOX
$ 0.00490445
+2.35%
+0.01%
+13.01%
$ 3.93M
$ 15.46K
29
Agave
Agave
AGVE
$ 34.76
+0.06%
-0.01%
+5.72%
$ 3.47M
$ 69.38
30
Perpetual Protocol
Perpetual Protocol
PERP
$ 0.02537233
+1.13%
+0.36%
+47.29%
$ 3.35M
$ 812.82K
31
Mt Pelerin Shares
Mt Pelerin Shares
MPS
$ 5.29
0.00%
+0.01%
-8.16%
$ 2.65M
$ 6.05K
32
Ethix
Ethix
ETHIX
$ 0.03357447
+0.67%
-0.01%
+6.65%
$ 2.37M
$ 21.35
33
swarm
swarm
BZZ
$ 0.04343
+0.14%
+0.35%
+13.31%
$ 2.29M
$ 1.30M
34
Brazilian real
Brazilian real
WBRL
$ 0.199239
0.00%
+0.03%
+3.10%
$ 1.74M
$ 2.89K
35
EURA
EURA
EURA
$ 1.17
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.65M
$ 2.37K
36
Aura Finance
Aura Finance
AURA
$ 0.01481643
+0.40%
-0.02%
-21.76%
$ 1.06M
$ 2.28
37
IDRX
IDRX
IDRX
$ 5.688E-5
-0.09%
+0.42%
+1.07%
$ 1.05M
--
38
Jarvis Synthetic Euro
Jarvis Synthetic Euro
JEUR
$ 1.15
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 622.03K
$ 461.55
39
Backed NIU Technologies
Backed NIU Technologies
BNIU
$ 3.17
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 507.50K
--
40
Fuse Network
Fuse Network
FUSE
$ 0.002326
-0.04%
-0.26%
+21.92%
$ 505.07K
$ 30.56M
41
Shutter
Shutter
SHU
$ 0.00132037
0.00%
--
+0.48%
$ 499.79K
$ 28.18
42
Monerium GBP emoney
Monerium GBP emoney
GBPE
$ 1.36
0.00%
--
+0.74%
$ 496.95K
$ 12.12
43
Swash
Swash
SWASH
$ 0.00049893
0.00%
0.00%
-15.81%
$ 496.41K
$ 926.16
44
Etherisc DIP
Etherisc DIP
DIP
$ 0.00107456
+0.35%
-0.14%
+25.63%
$ 493.51K
$ 397.31
45
RealToken Ecosystem Governance
RealToken Ecosystem Governance
REG
$ 0.00588675
0.00%
--
+2.64%
$ 431.65K
$ 2.14
46
Bread
Bread
BREAD
$ 1.004
+0.51%
+0.00%
+0.20%
$ 407.76K
$ 7.52
47
PoolTogether
PoolTogether
POOL
$ 0.03645629
+0.37%
+0.01%
+2.84%
$ 350.50K
$ 374.87
48
Elk Finance
Elk Finance
ELK
$ 0.00927888
+0.40%
-0.00%
+12.47%
$ 149.71K
$ 487.25
49
Lucid USDC
Lucid USDC
LUSDC
$ 0.9938
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 124.46K
$ 149.21
50
Hop Protocol
Hop Protocol
HOP
$ 0.00050445
+0.57%
-0.15%
-8.10%
$ 97.94K
$ 286.06

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Gnosis Chain Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Gnosis Chain Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 61 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $101.80B.
What is the best-performing Gnosis Chain Ecosystem token right now?
Among Gnosis Chain Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, COW has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.02% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Gnosis Chain Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 61 Gnosis Chain Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Gnosis Chain Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Gnosis Chain Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Gnosis Chain Ecosystem tokens is approximately $101.80B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Gnosis Chain Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.