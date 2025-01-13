Jarvis Synthetic Euro Price (JEUR)
The live price of Jarvis Synthetic Euro (JEUR) today is 0.936985 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JEUR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jarvis Synthetic Euro Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 791.33 USD
- Jarvis Synthetic Euro price change within the day is -0.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Jarvis Synthetic Euro to USD was $ -0.0031216251617829.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jarvis Synthetic Euro to USD was $ -0.0454007648.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jarvis Synthetic Euro to USD was $ -0.1033612515.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jarvis Synthetic Euro to USD was $ -0.1563021445492567.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0031216251617829
|-0.33%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0454007648
|-4.84%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1033612515
|-11.03%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1563021445492567
|-14.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of Jarvis Synthetic Euro: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.02%
-0.33%
-1.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
jEUR is a multi-collateralized synthetic token tracking the price of Euro. It is built on the top of UMA and Chainlink.
|1 JEUR to AUD
A$1.5179157
|1 JEUR to GBP
￡0.75895785
|1 JEUR to EUR
€0.90887545
|1 JEUR to USD
$0.936985
|1 JEUR to MYR
RM4.22580235
|1 JEUR to TRY
₺33.19737855
|1 JEUR to JPY
¥147.64072645
|1 JEUR to RUB
₽95.35696345
|1 JEUR to INR
₹80.68377835
|1 JEUR to IDR
Rp15,360.4073784
|1 JEUR to PHP
₱54.9260607
|1 JEUR to EGP
￡E.47.3927013
|1 JEUR to BRL
R$5.7343482
|1 JEUR to CAD
C$1.3492584
|1 JEUR to BDT
৳114.80877205
|1 JEUR to NGN
₦1,457.199072
|1 JEUR to UAH
₴39.79375295
|1 JEUR to VES
Bs49.660205
|1 JEUR to PKR
Rs262.0934442
|1 JEUR to KZT
₸496.8081867
|1 JEUR to THB
฿32.5508589
|1 JEUR to TWD
NT$30.96735425
|1 JEUR to CHF
Fr0.85265635
|1 JEUR to HKD
HK$7.2897433
|1 JEUR to MAD
.د.م9.45417865