What is Swash (SWASH)

What is Swash?# Know your worth and earn for being you, online. Swash is an online earning portal where you can earn points for being active and completing tasks online. Redeem your earnings for cash, gift cards, and crypto or choose to donate to causes you believe in. Whether you’re surfing the web, seeing ads, or sharing opinions, you deserve to be thanked for your efforts. New ways to amp up your earnings are added to Swash every month! Alongside everyday internet users, Swash consists of a wide network of interlinking collaborators including: - brands that publish ads - businesses that buy and analyse data - data scientists who build models - developers who innovate on the Swash stack - charities who receive your donations The Swash value chain is powered by its native token ([SWASH]. SWASH is the network’s native utility token with a total supply of 1 billion. SWASH has a variety of use cases within the ecosystem and is used as a cross-chain utility and governance token integrating Ethereum, Gnosis Chain, and Polygon. It is fused with a constellation of partners and their native currencies, allowing for cross-fertilisation of value, increased adoption, and a seamless user experience. What is Swash?# Know your worth and earn for being you, online. Swash is an online earning portal where you can earn points for being active and completing tasks online. Redeem your earnings for cash, gift cards, and crypto or choose to donate to causes you believe in. Whether you’re surfing the web, seeing ads, or sharing opinions, you deserve to be thanked for your efforts. New ways to amp up your earnings are added to Swash every month! Alongside everyday internet users, Swash consists of a wide network of interlinking collaborators including: brands that publish ads

businesses that buy and analyse data

data scientists who build models

developers who innovate on the Swash stack

charities who receive your donations The Swash value chain is powered by its native token ([SWASH]. SWASH is the network’s native utility token with a total supply of 1 billion. SWASH has a variety of use cases within the ecosystem and is used as a cross-chain utility and governance token integrating Ethereum, Gnosis Chain, and Polygon. It is fused with a constellation of partners and their native currencies, allowing for cross-fertilisation of value, increased adoption, and a seamless user experience.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Swash (SWASH) Resource Official Website

Swash Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Swash (SWASH) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Swash (SWASH) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Swash.

Check the Swash price prediction now!

SWASH to Local Currencies

Swash (SWASH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Swash (SWASH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SWASH token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Swash (SWASH) How much is Swash (SWASH) worth today? The live SWASH price in USD is 0.00181757 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SWASH to USD price? $ 0.00181757 . Check out The current price of SWASH to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Swash? The market cap for SWASH is $ 1.80M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SWASH? The circulating supply of SWASH is 994.96M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SWASH? SWASH achieved an ATH price of 0.95025 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SWASH? SWASH saw an ATL price of 0.00161107 USD . What is the trading volume of SWASH? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SWASH is -- USD . Will SWASH go higher this year? SWASH might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SWASH price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Swash (SWASH) Important Industry Updates