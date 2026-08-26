ShapeShift FOX Price Today

The live ShapeShift FOX (FOX) price today is $ 0.0047834, with a 1.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0047834 per FOX.

ShapeShift FOX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,830,714, with a circulating supply of 800.93M FOX. During the last 24 hours, FOX traded between $ 0.00475172 (low) and $ 0.00493147 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.65, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FOX moved -0.13% in the last hour and +24.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 22.73K.

ShapeShift FOX (FOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.83M$ 3.83M $ 3.83M Volume (24H) $ 22.73K$ 22.73K $ 22.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.78M$ 4.78M $ 4.78M Circulation Supply 800.93M 800.93M 800.93M Total Supply 1,000,001,337.0 1,000,001,337.0 1,000,001,337.0

The current Market Cap of ShapeShift FOX is $ 3.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 22.73K. The circulating supply of FOX is 800.93M, with a total supply of 1000001337.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.78M.