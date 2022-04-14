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Top Kaia Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Kaia Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0.999883
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 183.21B
$ 64.97B
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 79,138.66
+0.05%
-2.33%
+14.20%
$ 9.19B
$ 2.88
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.411
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
4
JPY Coin
JPY Coin
JPYC
$ 0.00625662
+0.06%
-0.00%
-0.37%
$ 55.09M
$ 40.39K
5
Stargate Bridged USDC
Stargate Bridged USDC
USDC.E
$ 0.999892
0.00%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 35.88M
$ 5.91M
6
OpenEden OpenDollar
OpenEden OpenDollar
USDO
$ 0.997767
0.00%
0.00%
-0.03%
$ 26.67M
$ 9.41
7
BORA
BORA
BORA
$ 0.02178065
-0.29%
+0.00%
+14.36%
$ 25.11M
$ 351.79K
8
Stargate Bridged WETH
Stargate Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 2,461.4
+0.21%
-0.02%
+9.25%
$ 17.14M
$ 624.99K
9
MAI
MAI
MIMATIC
$ 0.972307
+0.10%
-0.00%
-0.42%
$ 11.54M
$ 3.80K
10
SuperWalk GRND
SuperWalk GRND
GRND
$ 0.00953655
+0.03%
+0.01%
+6.24%
$ 7.73M
$ 73.36K
11
MARBLEX
MARBLEX
MBX
$ 0.02314
+0.17%
+0.56%
+11.67%
$ 6.44M
$ 2.47M
12
KLEVA
KLEVA
KLEVA
$ 0.091223
0.00%
--
+814.29%
$ 6.29M
$ 6.51
13
AMO Coin
AMO Coin
AMO
$ 0.00026607
+0.50%
+0.10%
+28.17%
$ 5.64M
$ 214.59K
14
Orbit Bridge Klaytn Wrapped BTC
Orbit Bridge Klaytn Wrapped BTC
OWBTC
$ 19,585.47
-0.02%
-0.88%
+20.62%
$ 5.51M
$ 655.97
15
PIBBLE
PIBBLE
PIB
$ 0.0001181
-2.40%
+0.51%
+6.68%
$ 3.50M
$ 188.54M
16
Galaxia
Galaxia
GXA
$ 0.00072448
+2.23%
+0.08%
+12.15%
$ 2.59M
$ 37.33K
17
Stargate Bridged USDT
Stargate Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999887
0.00%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 2.47M
$ 356.92K
18
Observer
Observer
OBSR
$ 0.00036811
+0.37%
+0.22%
+36.16%
$ 2.40M
$ 1.79M
19
Wrapped KLAY
Wrapped KLAY
WKLAY
$ 0.03283507
-0.20%
+0.01%
+34.41%
$ 1.55M
$ 373.19K
20
GemHUB
GemHUB
GHUB
$ 0.003082
-1.67%
+6.06%
+22.52%
$ 1.54M
$ 26.37M
21
Treecle
Treecle
TRCL
$ 0.0013349
0.00%
-0.04%
-4.54%
$ 1.33M
$ 221.24
22
IDRX
IDRX
IDRX
$ 5.688E-5
-0.09%
+0.42%
+1.07%
$ 1.05M
--
23
Klaytn Dai
Klaytn Dai
KDAI
$ 0.103682
0.00%
+0.02%
+10.51%
$ 827.92K
$ 1.23K
24
azit
azit
AZIT
$ 0.0016329
+0.19%
+0.07%
+13.37%
$ 737.07K
$ 57.45K
25
ISKRA Token
ISKRA Token
ISK
$ 0.00106128
+2.15%
--
+70.81%
$ 658.02K
$ 58.56K
26
PER Project
PER Project
PER
$ 0.00052017
0.00%
+0.01%
+28.05%
$ 311.73K
$ 80.43
27
SOMESING
SOMESING
SSG
$ 5.729E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-2.52%
$ 286.43K
--
28
Savanna Survival
Savanna Survival
SVSA
$ 0.00114201
0.00%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 219.05K
$ 8.54
29
Delabs Games
Delabs Games
DELABS
$ 0.00023967
+0.74%
-0.09%
+0.60%
$ 179.82K
$ 57.55
30
Hiblocks
Hiblocks
HIBS
$ 5.96E-6
0.00%
-0.05%
-3.72%
$ 60.14K
--
31
Booze
Booze
BOOZE
$ 5.19E-5
0.00%
-0.16%
+0.37%
$ 51.91K
--
32
Elderglade
Elderglade
ELDE
$ 5.202E-5
+0.13%
+0.10%
+2.24%
$ 14.25K
--
33
KRWO
KRWO
KRWO
$ 0.0006526
0.00%
--
+0.37%
$ 13.25K
$ 1.04
34
Solstice Finance
Solstice Finance
SLX
$ 0.06893
-1.17%
-2.89%
+5.53%
--
$ 2.29M
35
GRAM Ecosystem
GRAM Ecosystem
GRAMPUS
$ 0.0006609
-0.03%
-3.14%
-12.96%
--
$ 10.43M
36
Capybobo
Capybobo
PYBOBO
$ 0.0005841
0.00%
+0.21%
-10.26%
--
$ 79.64M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Kaia Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Kaia Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 36 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $200.12B.
What is the best-performing Kaia Ecosystem token right now?
Among Kaia Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, GHUB has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 6.06% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Kaia Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 36 Kaia Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Kaia Ecosystem tokens include USDT, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Kaia Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Kaia Ecosystem tokens is approximately $200.12B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Kaia Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.