Delabs Games Price Today

The live Delabs Games (DELABS) price today is $ 0, with a 9.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current DELABS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DELABS.

Delabs Games currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 179,884, with a circulating supply of 750.30M DELABS. During the last 24 hours, DELABS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0197292, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DELABS moved +0.80% in the last hour and -26.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.70.

Delabs Games (DELABS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 179.88K$ 179.88K $ 179.88K Volume (24H) $ 57.70$ 57.70 $ 57.70 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 719.25K$ 719.25K $ 719.25K Circulation Supply 750.30M 750.30M 750.30M Total Supply 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0 3,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Delabs Games is $ 179.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.70. The circulating supply of DELABS is 750.30M, with a total supply of 3000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 719.25K.