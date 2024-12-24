SOMESING Price (SSG)
The live price of SOMESING (SSG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.73M USD. SSG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SOMESING Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 142.55K USD
- SOMESING price change within the day is +0.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SSG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SSG price information.
During today, the price change of SOMESING to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SOMESING to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SOMESING to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SOMESING to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.15%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-16.21%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-23.96%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SOMESING: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
+0.15%
-15.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SOMESING is a blockchain-based global mobile karaoke app. It allows anyone to enjoy singing and listening to the best quality recordings created by its users for free anytime and anywhere throughout the globe. It is characterized by its well-designed token economy through which users can transparently be rewarded for their contents as the tokens supported to the contents are automatically distributed by smart contracts on the blockchain. Launched on 2018 by a team based in Korea & Singapore, SOMESING aims to address creator's profit sharing on platform, low quality of karaoke app, barrier of paid service, untransparency of copyrights & music source suppliers in global.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SSG to AUD
A$--
|1 SSG to GBP
￡--
|1 SSG to EUR
€--
|1 SSG to USD
$--
|1 SSG to MYR
RM--
|1 SSG to TRY
₺--
|1 SSG to JPY
¥--
|1 SSG to RUB
₽--
|1 SSG to INR
₹--
|1 SSG to IDR
Rp--
|1 SSG to PHP
₱--
|1 SSG to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SSG to BRL
R$--
|1 SSG to CAD
C$--
|1 SSG to BDT
৳--
|1 SSG to NGN
₦--
|1 SSG to UAH
₴--
|1 SSG to VES
Bs--
|1 SSG to PKR
Rs--
|1 SSG to KZT
₸--
|1 SSG to THB
฿--
|1 SSG to TWD
NT$--
|1 SSG to CHF
Fr--
|1 SSG to HKD
HK$--
|1 SSG to MAD
.د.م--