ISKRA Token Price Today

The live ISKRA Token (ISK) price today is $ 0, with a 57.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current ISK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ISK.

ISKRA Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 601,753, with a circulating supply of 620.03M ISK. During the last 24 hours, ISK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00188979 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.619073, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ISK moved -9.32% in the last hour and +56.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.24K.

ISKRA Token (ISK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 601.75K$ 601.75K $ 601.75K Volume (24H) $ 54.24K$ 54.24K $ 54.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 967.47K$ 967.47K $ 967.47K Circulation Supply 620.03M 620.03M 620.03M Total Supply 996,852,899.71 996,852,899.71 996,852,899.71

The current Market Cap of ISKRA Token is $ 601.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.24K. The circulating supply of ISK is 620.03M, with a total supply of 996852899.71. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 967.47K.