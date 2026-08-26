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The live ISKRA Token price today is 0 USD.ISK market cap is 601,753 USD. Track real-time ISK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ISKRA Token price today is 0 USD.ISK market cap is 601,753 USD. Track real-time ISK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ISKRA Token Price (ISK)

Unlisted

1 ISK to USD Live Price:

$0.00099733
$0.00099733$0.00099733
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ISKRA Token (ISK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:18:16 (UTC+8)

ISKRA Token Price Today

The live ISKRA Token (ISK) price today is $ 0, with a 57.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current ISK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ISK.

ISKRA Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 601,753, with a circulating supply of 620.03M ISK. During the last 24 hours, ISK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00188979 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.619073, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ISK moved -9.32% in the last hour and +56.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.24K.

ISKRA Token (ISK) Market Information

$ 601.75K
$ 601.75K$ 601.75K

$ 54.24K
$ 54.24K$ 54.24K

$ 967.47K
$ 967.47K$ 967.47K

620.03M
620.03M 620.03M

996,852,899.71
996,852,899.71 996,852,899.71

The current Market Cap of ISKRA Token is $ 601.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.24K. The circulating supply of ISK is 620.03M, with a total supply of 996852899.71. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 967.47K.

ISKRA Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0.00188979
$ 0.00188979$ 0.00188979
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00188979
$ 0.00188979$ 0.00188979

$ 0.619073
$ 0.619073$ 0.619073

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-9.32%

+57.04%

+56.00%

+56.00%

Price Prediction for ISKRA Token

ISKRA Token (ISK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ISK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ISKRA Token (ISK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ISKRA Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ISKRA Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ISK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ISKRA Token Price Prediction.

What is ISKRA Token (ISK)

  1. What is Iskra (ISK)?
  • Iskra is a blockchain gaming hub that brings together gamers and game studios. Our platform allows gamers to explore and enjoy quality blockchain games and create their own community. Interested users will have the opportunity to explore new game projects for the first time through our Launchpad. Users can also freely trade in-game tokens and other in-game assets minted as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) outside the game.
  • As a native token, $ISK is used for all types of services provided within the Iskra ecosystem. $ISK has three key utilities: (1) Exclusive currency to buy Pioneer NFTs: After the 10,000th Pioneer NFT is sold, all remaining Pioneer NFTs are only available for purchase with $ISK. (2) Governance token: Holders are entitled to propose and vote on initiatives that govern the Iskra platform. (3) Key currency: ISK serves all purposes in the Iskra platform. It can be exchanged with other assets and can be used as a form of payment for transaction fees and charges for a variety of other services in the Iskra ecosystem.
  1. How many Iskra (ISK) coins are there in circulation?
  • The total supply of $ISK tokens is 1 billion, subject to be distributed over 20 years. As of September 2022, around 18 million (18,031,944) $ISK tokens are in circulation. The details of token distribution plan can be seen here (https://whitepaper.iskra.world/community-economics/token-economy/isk)
  • A total of 20% of all platform fee revenue will be reserved in Burning Pool to buy back and burn $ISK tokens circulating in the market. $ISK burning will be done periodically by Iskra Team without prior notice to provide lower price volatility, and the results will be announced subsequently.
  • Note: The details of allocation and distribution plan are subject to change
  1. Related Pages

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About ISKRA Token

What is the live value of ISKRA Token today?

Today, ISKRA Token trades at $, experiencing a price movement of 57.04% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is ISK right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does ISKRA Token have today?

ISKRA Token holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has ISK traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between $ and $0.00188979. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for ISK?

A total of $-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret ISKRA Token's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Ethereum Ecosystem,Kaia Ecosystem,Animoca Brands Portfolio,Base Ecosystem asset built on --, ISK's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ISKRA Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:18:16 (UTC+8)

ISKRA Token (ISK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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