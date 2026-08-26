Booze Price Today

The live Booze (BOOZE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOOZE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOOZE.

Booze currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 51,896, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BOOZE. During the last 24 hours, BOOZE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOOZE moved +0.28% in the last hour and -10.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Booze (BOOZE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 51.90K$ 51.90K $ 51.90K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 51.90K$ 51.90K $ 51.90K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Booze is $ 51.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOOZE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.90K.