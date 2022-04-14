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Top DeFi Index Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the DeFi Index sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USSI
USSI
USSI
$ 1,003
0,00%
+0,01%
0,00%
$ 2,94M
$ 280,36
2
BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index
BTC 2x Flexible Leverage Index
BTC2X-FLI
$ 19,53
+0,41%
-0,01%
+26,16%
$ 1,04M
$ 781,02
3
Bankless BED Index
Bankless BED Index
BED
$ 102,32
-0,10%
-0,01%
+13,46%
$ 447,32K
$ 1,04K
4
Metaverse Index
Metaverse Index
MVI
$ 4,24
+0,24%
-0,02%
+7,61%
$ 399,82K
$ 834,76
5
Digital Reserve Currency
Digital Reserve Currency
DRC
$ 0,00012297
+0,49%
-0,21%
-15,18%
$ 122,97K
$ 10,58
6
Cook
Cook
COOK
$ 5,276E-5
0,00%
-0,00%
-2,96%
$ 104,11K
--
7
NX8
NX8
NX8
$ 84,04
-0,01%
-0,02%
+12,55%
$ 63,62K
$ 377,76
8
Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index
Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index
BGCI
$ 2,04
+0,49%
-0,02%
+13,33%
$ 49,25K
$ 11,62K
9
Agentlauncher
Agentlauncher
CVAI
$ 0,00021169
-0,09%
-0,03%
+14,09%
$ 31,69K
$ 19,34
10
Colony Avalanche Index
Colony Avalanche Index
CAI
$ 21,11
0,00%
--
+17,74%
$ 29,98K
$ 81,63
11
CF Large Cap Index
CF Large Cap Index
LCAP
$ 6,897
0,00%
-0,69%
+15,94%
--
$ 55,90

Frequently Asked Questions

What are DeFi Index tokens and why are they popular?
DeFi Index tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 11 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $5.23M.
What is the best-performing DeFi Index token right now?
Among DeFi Index tokens tracked on MEXC, USSI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many DeFi Index tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 11 DeFi Index tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular DeFi Index tokens include USSI, BTC2X-FLI, BED. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the DeFi Index category?
The combined market capitalization of all DeFi Index tokens is approximately $5.23M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the DeFi Index sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.