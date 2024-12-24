Metaverse Index Price (MVI)
The live price of Metaverse Index (MVI) today is 35.65 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.17M USD. MVI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Metaverse Index Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.81K USD
- Metaverse Index price change within the day is +6.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 145.04K USD
During today, the price change of Metaverse Index to USD was $ +2.06.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Metaverse Index to USD was $ +2.1840223850.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Metaverse Index to USD was $ +15.0573122500.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Metaverse Index to USD was $ +9.070796250180484.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +2.06
|+6.14%
|30 Days
|$ +2.1840223850
|+6.13%
|60 Days
|$ +15.0573122500
|+42.24%
|90 Days
|$ +9.070796250180484
|+34.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of Metaverse Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.97%
+6.14%
-25.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Metaverse Index is designed to capture the trend of entertainment, sports and business shifting to a virtual environment, with economic activity in this environment taking place on the Ethereum blockchain.
