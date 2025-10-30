CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 11.06 24H High $ 11.45 All Time High $ 13.34 Lowest Price $ 10.29 Price Change (1H) +0.20% Price Change (1D) -0.61% Price Change (7D) +6.20%

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) real-time price is $11.18. Over the past 24 hours, LCAP traded between a low of $ 11.06 and a high of $ 11.45, showing active market volatility. LCAP's all-time high price is $ 13.34, while its all-time low price is $ 10.29.

In terms of short-term performance, LCAP has changed by +0.20% over the past hour, -0.61% over 24 hours, and +6.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.59M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.59M Circulation Supply 500.16K Total Supply 500,157.6350998354

The current Market Cap of CF Large Cap Index is $ 5.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LCAP is 500.16K, with a total supply of 500157.6350998354. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.59M.