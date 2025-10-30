The live CF Large Cap Index price today is 11.18 USD. Track real-time LCAP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LCAP price trend easily at MEXC now.The live CF Large Cap Index price today is 11.18 USD. Track real-time LCAP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LCAP price trend easily at MEXC now.

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) real-time price is $11.18. Over the past 24 hours, LCAP traded between a low of $ 11.06 and a high of $ 11.45, showing active market volatility. LCAP's all-time high price is $ 13.34, while its all-time low price is $ 10.29.

In terms of short-term performance, LCAP has changed by +0.20% over the past hour, -0.61% over 24 hours, and +6.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

The current Market Cap of CF Large Cap Index is $ 5.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LCAP is 500.16K, with a total supply of 500157.6350998354. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.59M.

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of CF Large Cap Index to USD was $ -0.06931987543923.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CF Large Cap Index to USD was $ -0.8178896700.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CF Large Cap Index to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CF Large Cap Index to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.06931987543923-0.61%
30 Days$ -0.8178896700-7.31%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is CF Large Cap Index (LCAP)

The CF Large Cap Index (LCAP )is a diversified onchain index of the largest, most liquid crypto assets. Its goal is to represent approximately 95% of the total market capitalization of the investable digital asset universe.

LCAP provides diversified exposure to multiple assets within a single product. It is rebalanced quarterly, following the methodology of CF Benchmarks, a leading regulated digital asset index provider, to maintain consistent and representative market exposure.

How much is CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) worth today?
The live LCAP price in USD is 11.18 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LCAP to USD price?
The current price of LCAP to USD is $ 11.18. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of CF Large Cap Index?
The market cap for LCAP is $ 5.59M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LCAP?
The circulating supply of LCAP is 500.16K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LCAP?
LCAP achieved an ATH price of 13.34 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LCAP?
LCAP saw an ATL price of 10.29 USD.
What is the trading volume of LCAP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LCAP is -- USD.
Will LCAP go higher this year?
LCAP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LCAP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

