NX8 Price Today

The live NX8 (NX8) price today is $ 84.01, with a 2.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current NX8 to USD conversion rate is $ 84.01 per NX8.

NX8 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 63,591, with a circulating supply of 756.95 NX8. During the last 24 hours, NX8 traded between $ 83.56 (low) and $ 86.23 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 113.78, while the all-time low was $ 63.56.

In short-term performance, NX8 moved -0.00% in the last hour and +21.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 402.36.

NX8 (NX8) Market Information

Market Cap $ 63.59K$ 63.59K $ 63.59K Volume (24H) $ 402.36$ 402.36 $ 402.36 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 63.59K$ 63.59K $ 63.59K Circulation Supply 756.95 756.95 756.95 Total Supply 756.953898172 756.953898172 756.953898172

The current Market Cap of NX8 is $ 63.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 402.36. The circulating supply of NX8 is 756.95, with a total supply of 756.953898172. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 63.59K.