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Top Chinese Meme Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Chinese Meme sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Binance Life
Binance Life
币安人生
$ 0.52994
+1.79%
+2.72%
+24.51%
$ 533.04M
$ 163.00K
2
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 2,283.4
+0.68%
-3.95%
+8.12%
$ 81.71M
$ 27.72
3
MEME HORSE
MEME HORSE
MHORSE
$ 0.060539
0.00%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 60.54M
$ 67.72K
4
OSK
OSK
OSK
$ 38.02
0.00%
-0.02%
+0.74%
$ 40.25M
$ 2.08
5
CZ S DOG
CZ S DOG
BROCCOLI
$ 0.0179
+1.31%
+2.29%
+3.30%
$ 17.26M
$ 14.87M
6
DORA
DORA
DORA
$ 0.00780596
0.00%
0.00%
-0.28%
$ 7.81M
$ 303.63K
7
PeiPei
PeiPei
PEIPEI
$ 0.000000007049
0.00%
-1.78%
+4.79%
$ 2.97M
$ 706.06B
8
Palu
Palu
PALU
$ 0.00134962
+0.21%
-0.03%
+7.25%
$ 1.35M
$ 374.52K
9
Joss Money
Joss Money
JMONEY
$ 0.00089596
+0.11%
-0.13%
+1.25%
$ 895.04K
$ 6.65K
10
NianNian
NianNian
NIANNIAN
$ 0.00072128
+0.20%
-0.11%
-2.33%
$ 658.17K
$ 17.70K
11
Niuma
Niuma
NIUMA
$ 0.0003912
+0.34%
-0.06%
-12.72%
$ 380.67K
$ 1.92K
12
Buttcoin2026
Buttcoin2026
BUTTCOIN2026
$ 0.00015155
0.00%
-0.01%
-42.29%
$ 148.81K
$ 237.04
13
Biaoqing
Biaoqing
BIAO
$ 9.71E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+21.92%
$ 97.10K
--
14
Brettwu
Brettwu
BRETTWU
$ 1.77245E-10
-0.35%
0.00%
+20.92%
$ 73.31K
--
15
gugugaga
gugugaga
咕咕嘎嘎
$ 7.146E-5
-0.20%
-4.78%
+3.07%
$ 71.19K
--
16
Biaoqing TRON
Biaoqing TRON
BIAO
$ 4.706E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 47.06K
--
17
Crypto winter
Crypto winter
CRYPTO WINTER
$ 3.043E-5
0.00%
-2.68%
+16.41%
$ 30.43K
--
18
CyberWishing
CyberWishing
CYBERWISH
$ 2.499E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+6.34%
$ 24.98K
--
19
air coin
air coin
空气币 /
$ 2.246E-5
0.00%
-2.40%
+7.00%
$ 22.46K
--
20
Biao on BNBChain
Biao on BNBChain
BIAO
$ 2.226E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+24.57%
$ 21.57K
--
21
Shamatte
Shamatte
杀马特
$ 2.143E-5
-0.05%
0.00%
+7.96%
$ 21.43K
--
22
Czlu
Czlu
CZLU
$ 1.696E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+14.75%
$ 16.95K
--
23
4STOCKS
4STOCKS
四股
$ 1.677E-5
+2.51%
-11.63%
-74.06%
$ 16.77K
--
24
FlapVault
FlapVault
蝴蝶金库
$ 2.859E-5
-0.07%
-3.91%
+7.28%
$ 15.30K
--
25
FinnDuck
FinnDuck
FDUCK
$ 1.725E-5
0.00%
-3.16%
+7.28%
$ 14.97K
--
26
NiHao Coin
NiHao Coin
NIHAO
$ 1.744E-5
0.00%
-2.34%
+6.54%
$ 13.67K
--
27
Bull Coming
Bull Coming
牛来
$ 0.039727
+5.69%
+10.41%
-3.19%
--
$ 17.18M
28
Wo Ta Ma Lai Le
Wo Ta Ma Lai Le
我踏马来了
$ 0.01104
+5.05%
+24.14%
+23.99%
--
$ 7.37M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Chinese Meme tokens and why are they popular?
Chinese Meme tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 28 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $747.49M.
What is the best-performing Chinese Meme token right now?
Among Chinese Meme tokens tracked on MEXC, 我踏马来了 has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 24.14% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Chinese Meme tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 28 Chinese Meme tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Chinese Meme tokens include 币安人生, YFI, MHORSE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Chinese Meme category?
The combined market capitalization of all Chinese Meme tokens is approximately $747.49M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Chinese Meme sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.