Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Crypto winter price today is 0 USD.CRYPTO WINTER market cap is 30,673 USD. Track real-time CRYPTO WINTER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Crypto winter price today is 0 USD.CRYPTO WINTER market cap is 30,673 USD. Track real-time CRYPTO WINTER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About CRYPTO WINTER

CRYPTO WINTER Price Info

What is CRYPTO WINTER

CRYPTO WINTER Tokenomics

CRYPTO WINTER Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Crypto winter Logo

Crypto winter Price (CRYPTO WINTER)

Unlisted

1 CRYPTO WINTER to USD Live Price:

$0.00003071
$0.00003071$0.00003071
-2.35%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Crypto winter (CRYPTO WINTER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:51:15 (UTC+8)

Crypto winter Price Today

The live Crypto winter (CRYPTO WINTER) price today is $ 0, with a 2.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRYPTO WINTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CRYPTO WINTER.

Crypto winter currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,673, with a circulating supply of 1.00B CRYPTO WINTER. During the last 24 hours, CRYPTO WINTER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00474586, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CRYPTO WINTER moved +0.91% in the last hour and +16.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Crypto winter (CRYPTO WINTER) Market Information

$ 30.67K
$ 30.67K$ 30.67K

--
----

$ 30.67K
$ 30.67K$ 30.67K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Crypto winter is $ 30.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRYPTO WINTER is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.67K.

Crypto winter Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00474586
$ 0.00474586$ 0.00474586

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.91%

-2.76%

+16.69%

+16.69%

Price Prediction for Crypto winter

Crypto winter (CRYPTO WINTER) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CRYPTO WINTER in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Crypto winter (CRYPTO WINTER) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Crypto winter could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Crypto winter will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CRYPTO WINTER price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Crypto winter Price Prediction.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Crypto winter

What is the real-time price of Crypto winter today?

The live price of Crypto winter stands at $, moving -2.76% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for CRYPTO WINTER?

CRYPTO WINTER has traded between $ and $, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Crypto winter showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is CRYPTO WINTER currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests CRYPTO WINTER is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Crypto winter?

With a market cap of $30673, Crypto winter is ranked #6882, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has CRYPTO WINTER seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Crypto winter compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $0.00474586, while the ATL is $, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence CRYPTO WINTER's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), category performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Chinese Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Crypto winter

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:51:15 (UTC+8)

Crypto winter (CRYPTO WINTER) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Crypto winter

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1539
$0.1539$0.1539

+413.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1800
$1.1800$1.1800

+1,080.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.010418
$0.010418$0.010418

+35.66%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7278
$0.7278$0.7278

-1.54%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.4090
$2.4090$2.4090

-7.34%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1800
$1.1800$1.1800

+1,080.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1539
$0.1539$0.1539

+413.00%

Bubblemaps

Bubblemaps

BMT

$0.02433
$0.02433$0.02433

+50.18%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.125333
$0.125333$0.125333

+23.37%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.035093
$0.035093$0.035093

+24.48%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage