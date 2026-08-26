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The live ZKcandy price today is 0.0421 USD.ZAY market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ZAY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ZKcandy price today is 0.0421 USD.ZAY market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ZAY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ZAY Price Info

What is ZAY

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ZKcandy Logo

ZKcandy Price(ZAY)

1 ZAY to USD Live Price:

$0.0428
$0.0428$0.0428
-19.24%1D
USD
ZKcandy (ZAY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:32:32 (UTC+8)

ZKcandy Market Statistics

ZKcandy price today is $ 0.0421, down 19.24% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0421 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0415 - $ 0.095 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 786.59K
Circulating Supply-- ZAY of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 42.10M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:32:32

ZKcandy Price Today

The live ZKcandy (ZAY) price today is $ 0.0421, with a 19.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZAY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0421 per ZAY.

ZKcandy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ZAY. During the last 24 hours, ZAY traded between $ 0.0415 (low) and $ 0.095 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ZAY moved -3.67% in the last hour and -95.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 786.59K.

ZKcandy (ZAY) Market Information

--
----

$ 786.59K
$ 786.59K$ 786.59K

$ 42.10M
$ 42.10M$ 42.10M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of ZKcandy is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 786.59K. The circulating supply of ZAY is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.10M.

ZKcandy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0415
$ 0.0415$ 0.0415
24H Low
$ 0.095
$ 0.095$ 0.095
24H High

$ 0.0415
$ 0.0415$ 0.0415

$ 0.095
$ 0.095$ 0.095

--
----

--
----

-3.67%

-19.24%

-95.39%

-95.39%

Trade ZKcandy (ZAY) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ZAY spot and futures markets, compare ZKcandy trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZAY/USDT
$0.043
$0.043$0.043
-18.86%
13.22M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ZKcandy: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ZKcandy (ZAY)

ZKcandy is an AI-enabled gaming and entertainment Layer 2 built on ZKsync's Elastic Chain. It provides EVM-equivalent infrastructure, account abstraction, low-cost transactions and mobile-first onboarding for game studios and players. The ecosystem is designed to support Telegram-integrated games, interoperable digital assets and AI-enhanced gameplay.

ZKcandy Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ZKcandy, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ZKcandy Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ZKcandy (ZAY)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:32:32 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ZKcandy

ZAYUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ZAY with leverage. Explore ZAYUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ZAY-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZAY
ZAY
USD
USD

1 ZAY = 0.0421 USD