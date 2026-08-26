ZKcandy Price Today

The live ZKcandy (ZAY) price today is $ 0.0421, with a 19.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZAY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0421 per ZAY.

ZKcandy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ZAY. During the last 24 hours, ZAY traded between $ 0.0415 (low) and $ 0.095 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ZAY moved -3.67% in the last hour and -95.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 786.59K.

ZKcandy (ZAY) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 786.59K$ 786.59K $ 786.59K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.10M$ 42.10M $ 42.10M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of ZKcandy is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 786.59K. The circulating supply of ZAY is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.10M.