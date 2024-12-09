Verus 가격 (VRSC)
오늘 Verus (VRSC)의 실시간 가격은 6.27 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 488.62M USD 입니다. VRSC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Verus 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 33.09K USD
- Verus의 당일 가격 변동 +0.82%
- 유통 공급량 77.99M USD
MEXC에서 VRSC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 VRSC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Verus에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.051134.
지난 30일간 Verus에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +4.3486143030.
지난 60일간 Verus에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +3.9386108520.
지난 90일간 Verus에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.051134
|+0.82%
|30일
|$ +4.3486143030
|+69.36%
|60일
|$ +3.9386108520
|+62.82%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Verus 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.52%
+0.82%
+2.09%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Verus Coin aims to be the world's most advanced technology, zero knowledge privacy-enabling blockchain, Verus Coin brings Sapling performance and zero knowledge features to an intelligent system with a completely unique, combined proof of stake/proof of work consensus algorithm that solves the nothing at stake problem. With this and its approach towards CPU mining and ASICs, Verus Coin may also be the most naturally decentralizing and attack resistant blockchain to exist. Over and above its leading privacy, interchain contracts, and security features, Verus Coin's next steps include automated provisioning of public blockchains as a service, using the same technology that Verus developers created and used to solve the ""nothing at stake"" problem. At that point, the first applications that will allow provisioning of chains on their behalf will be polls and elections. Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. With its groundbreaking consensus protocol, Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. Verus was a no-ICO, no-premine, 100% fairly launched community project.
|1 VRSC에서 AUD
A$9.7812
|1 VRSC에서 GBP
￡4.8906
|1 VRSC에서 EUR
€5.8938
|1 VRSC에서 USD
$6.27
|1 VRSC에서 MYR
RM27.6507
|1 VRSC에서 TRY
₺217.8198
|1 VRSC에서 JPY
¥940.4373
|1 VRSC에서 RUB
₽619.5387
|1 VRSC에서 INR
₹530.8809
|1 VRSC에서 IDR
Rp99,523.7727
|1 VRSC에서 PHP
₱363.033
|1 VRSC에서 EGP
￡E.313.1865
|1 VRSC에서 BRL
R$38.1216
|1 VRSC에서 CAD
C$8.8407
|1 VRSC에서 BDT
৳750.0801
|1 VRSC에서 NGN
₦10,080.3417
|1 VRSC에서 UAH
₴259.8915
|1 VRSC에서 VES
Bs300.96
|1 VRSC에서 PKR
Rs1,745.5053
|1 VRSC에서 KZT
₸3,190.803
|1 VRSC에서 THB
฿213.4935
|1 VRSC에서 TWD
NT$203.148
|1 VRSC에서 CHF
Fr5.5176
|1 VRSC에서 HKD
HK$48.7179
|1 VRSC에서 MAD
.د.م62.4492