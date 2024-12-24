Antfarm Token 価格(ATF)
Antfarm Token（ATF）の本日のライブ価格は 0.12204 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.20M USD です。ATF から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Antfarm Token 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 610.25 USD
です- Antfarm Token 1日内の価格変動率は +2.57%
です- 循環供給量は 9.83M USD です
MEXCで ATF から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ATF 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Antfarm Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00306267 です。
過去30日間における Antfarm Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0071809678 です。
過去60日間における Antfarm Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0224462802 です。
過去90日間における Antfarm Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00850660387209782 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00306267
|+2.57%
|30日
|$ -0.0071809678
|-5.88%
|60日
|$ +0.0224462802
|+18.39%
|90日
|$ +0.00850660387209782
|+7.49%
Antfarm Token の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.40%
+2.57%
-13.16%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What Is Antfarm Token (ATF)? Antfarm Token (ATF) is an ERC20 token used to pay all swapping fees on Antfarm Finance, a decentralized exchange (DEX) on Ethereum. It was introduced to fit all the needs of the different stakeholders in the ecosystem. What Makes ATF Unique? Being deflationary (15% of the paid fees are burned after every swap) is a core property of the ATF token. This mechanism aims at protecting its holders. With every burn, the value of ATF increases theoretically. Liquidity Providers can claim their fees at any moment, without any impact on the pool value or volume as these fees are paid with the ATF token. This has many advantages: - LPs can further custom their strategy by deciding if they should reinvest their collected fees, diversify into new pools or simply keep them in ATF. By introducing the ATF, we give LPs the ability to create new source of earnings, independently from their initial pool strategy. - Crypto-native projects are incentivised to launch liquidity pools with their own token in the Antfarm ecosystem. It gives them the opportunity to put their stack at work. They can use their collected fees (in ATF) to pay their day-to-day expenses as a company. It prevents them from selling their own token to do so. - For very risky pairs, if one asset value goes to 0, the LPs will lose all their stake in the pair. Thanks to Antfarm's fee system in ATF, even if one of the assets goes to 0, they would be compensated with a certain % from swapping fees. This is a strong risk mitigation. Antfarm is even greater when markets are turbulent! This is when most swappers will be drawn to our pools. As ATF are required to pay for all swapping fees, the demand for ATF will be become substantial in such times.
