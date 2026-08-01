LienFi Price Today

The live LienFi (LFI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current LFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LFI.

LienFi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,118,270, with a circulating supply of 63.00B LFI. During the last 24 hours, LFI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LFI moved +0.93% in the last hour and +32.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

LienFi (LFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.12M$ 5.12M $ 5.12M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.12M$ 8.12M $ 8.12M Circulation Supply 63.00B 63.00B 63.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,998.0 99,999,999,998.0 99,999,999,998.0

The current Market Cap of LienFi is $ 5.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LFI is 63.00B, with a total supply of 99999999998.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.12M.