LienFi Price Today

The live LienFi (LFI) price today is $ 0, with a 12.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current LFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LFI.

LienFi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 7,029,273, with a circulating supply of 63.00B LFI. During the last 24 hours, LFI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LFI moved -0.72% in the last hour and -15.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.15M.

LienFi (LFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.03M$ 7.03M $ 7.03M Volume (24H) $ 1.15M$ 1.15M $ 1.15M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.16M$ 11.16M $ 11.16M Circulation Supply 63.00B 63.00B 63.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,998.0 99,999,999,998.0 99,999,999,998.0

The current Market Cap of LienFi is $ 7.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.15M. The circulating supply of LFI is 63.00B, with a total supply of 99999999998.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.16M.