Splendor Price Today

The live Splendor (SPLD) price today is ￡ 0.174, with a 8.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPLD to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.174 per SPLD.

Splendor currently ranks #4115 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 SPLD. During the last 24 hours, SPLD traded between ￡ 0.1725 (low) and ￡ 0.2005 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 7.26282302917266148, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0977189927476990042.

In short-term performance, SPLD moved +0.11% in the last hour and +30.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 31.13K.

Splendor (SPLD) Market Information

Rank No.4115 Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Volume (24H) ￡ 31.13K￡ 31.13K ￡ 31.13K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 4.52B￡ 4.52B ￡ 4.52B Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 26,000,000,000 26,000,000,000 26,000,000,000 Total Supply 26,000,000,000 26,000,000,000 26,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain SPLENDOR

The current Market Cap of Splendor is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 31.13K. The circulating supply of SPLD is 0.00, with a total supply of 26000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 4.52B.