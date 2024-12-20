Ouroboros 價格 (ORX)
今天 Ouroboros (ORX) 的實時價格爲 0.04306579 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.18M USD。ORX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Ouroboros 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 26.12K USD
- Ouroboros 當天價格變化爲 -17.73%
- 其循環供應量爲 27.54M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ORX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ORX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Ouroboros 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00928563572999457。
在過去30天內，Ouroboros 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0082164316。
在過去60天內，Ouroboros 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Ouroboros 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00928563572999457
|-17.73%
|30天
|$ +0.0082164316
|+19.08%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Ouroboros 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.13%
-17.73%
-6.65%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
ORX is a TitanX ecosystem asset, and as such, the launch phase is tailored to massively incentivise the locking of TitanX within the ORX minter contract. To achieve this, a massive 95% of supply is given to TitanX deposits. This is reflected in the expected ROI's of the minter shortly after launch. For those with little time, or a lack of desire to understand the more complex push/pull factors included in the ORX supply distribution, simply deposit TitanX via the 'DEPOSIT TITANX' tab, and hold for as long as you are comfortable. You can track the status of your ORX vests in the 'Vest ORX' tab further down the page. ORX Acquisition Methods There are two primary methods of acquiring ORX via the minter. The first is via TitanX deposits, and the second is via Ethereum deposits. If both routes needed to be summed up in a sentence: TitanX Deposits: are for those who want a majority stake in ORX, at the cost of greater time preference, less agility, and a once off claim process which penalises early claims. Ethereum Deposits: are for those who want to support protocol liquidity, in exchange for the added benefit of capital agility, the earliest unlock time, and progressive unlocking (meaning no early claim penalties). Since ETH contributors are getting a much smaller percentage of supply, and are directly supporting protocol liquidity, a disproportionate share of future airdrops (IF they happen) MAY go toward ETH contributors.
