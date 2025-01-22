Ket 價格 (KET)
今天 Ket (KET) 的實時價格爲 0.01377978 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 13.78M USD。KET 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Ket 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 793.70K USD
- Ket 當天價格變化爲 +41.23%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KET兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KET 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Ket 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00402298。
在過去30天內，Ket 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Ket 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Ket 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00402298
|+41.23%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Ket 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+6.11%
+41.23%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
YellowCatDAO sets itself apart by integrating cutting-edge AI-driven trading mechanisms with a community-centered governance model. At its core, the project leverages an AI agent capable of executing trades across multiple blockchain networks, making it a pioneer in cross-chain AI trading. Unlike typical trading bots, this AI agent not only focuses on profitability but also strategically reinvests gains into the project’s treasury to ensure sustainable growth and support ongoing initiatives. One of YellowCatDAO’s standout features is its innovative ShameFi mechanic, introduced during its presale. This mechanism brings a new level of accountability to the crypto space by publicly exposing the actions of presale participants. It ensures transparency and discourages harmful practices such as early dumping by presalers, thereby fostering a fairer and more stable ecosystem. This unique approach aligns with the project’s ethos of transparency and trust, making it one of the few projects actively addressing the challenges of launch-stage tokenomics. The project also offers a real-time transparency dashboard, which allows community members to monitor key activities such as token movements, and sell-offs by major wallets. This feature empowers the community with actionable insights, helping investors make informed decisions while keeping the project’s operations in check. This level of openness is rare in the crypto space and is a testament to YellowCatDAO’s commitment to building trust within its community. Additionally, YellowCatDAO seamlessly blends entertainment with functionality by introducing elements of EntertainmentFi. Through creative community engagement, such as raffles and interactive events, the project adds a layer of fun and inclusivity to its otherwise utility-driven model. These activities not only strengthen community bonds but also contribute to the project’s treasury, creating a self-reinforcing growth cycle. YellowCatDAO’s ability to integrate transparency, innovative tokenomics, AI-driven trading, and community interaction into one cohesive ecosystem makes it a truly unique project. By addressing pain points such as presale accountability, lack of transparency, and uninspired utility, it sets a new standard for decentralized autonomous organizations. With its bold vision and practical solutions, YellowCatDAO offers a fresh perspective on how blockchain technology can be leveraged for innovation, sustainability, and community empowerment.
|1 KET 兌換 AUD
A$0.0219098502
|1 KET 兌換 GBP
￡0.0111616218
|1 KET 兌換 EUR
€0.0132285888
|1 KET 兌換 USD
$0.01377978
|1 KET 兌換 MYR
RM0.0611822232
|1 KET 兌換 TRY
₺0.491249157
|1 KET 兌換 JPY
¥2.148956691
|1 KET 兌換 RUB
₽1.362820242
|1 KET 兌換 INR
₹1.1922265656
|1 KET 兌換 IDR
Rp225.8979966432
|1 KET 兌換 PHP
₱0.8058415344
|1 KET 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.693122934
|1 KET 兌換 BRL
R$0.0829542756
|1 KET 兌換 CAD
C$0.0197050854
|1 KET 兌換 BDT
৳1.6685935602
|1 KET 兌換 NGN
₦21.3638953164
|1 KET 兌換 UAH
₴0.5805421314
|1 KET 兌換 VES
Bs0.7578879
|1 KET 兌換 PKR
Rs3.8212707918
|1 KET 兌換 KZT
₸7.180643358
|1 KET 兌換 THB
฿0.466445553
|1 KET 兌換 TWD
NT$0.4515633906
|1 KET 兌換 CHF
Fr0.012401802
|1 KET 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1072066884
|1 KET 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1375222044