AstraZion 價格 (AZNT)
今天 AstraZion (AZNT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。AZNT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
AstraZion 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 104.38 USD
- AstraZion 當天價格變化爲 +0.92%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 AZNT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 AZNT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，AstraZion 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，AstraZion 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，AstraZion 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，AstraZion 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.92%
|30天
|$ 0
|-33.87%
|60天
|$ 0
|-15.87%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
AstraZion 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.05%
+0.92%
-6.98%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The AZNT Token is the first cryptocurrency token designed to adapt to changing market conditions and rules, and its users have ultimate control over it. It is a platform that values human life, as indicated by its tagline, "Being Human is Given, but Maintaining Our Humanity is a Choice." "By keeping our word, we hope to meet the basic human needs of people who don't have a place to live, no one to turn to for help, and no resources with which to meet their basic human needs." The AZNT Token is a TRC-20 token, which is the token standard used by Tron. We've noticed that investors are looking for new fair launch tokens that will allow them to maximize their profits in a short period. We chose Tron, however, to indicate to our users that they are our primary emphasis. As a result, our cryptocurrency will be more stable and likely to survive than existing centralized and distributed cryptographic forms of money. Mission Our client base and expansion objectives are vigorously sought by empowering newcomers and developing a strong community commitment to foster trust and address any problems that may emerge between the focal and members of our natural environment. Keeping the price of our token as a motivator for our representative holders. We must achieve our goal of providing a safe environment for our customers. We have no reservations about reaching an agreement on improvements to our understanding that will help our community, particularly homeless people in critical need of support. We do not want to see the market manipulated in any way. We are constantly looking for innovative methods to improve the lives of homeless people because we think that More Is Possible. In a variety of locations, we aim to provide a haven, permanent housing, and supportive services to persons experiencing chronic homelessness.
