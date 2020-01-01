Tokenomics của Bittensor (TAO)
Thông tin Bittensor (TAO)
Bittensor là một giao thức mã nguồn mở cung cấp năng lượng cho mạng máy học phi tập trung, dựa trên blockchain, được mã hóa. Dự án được thiết kế để đẩy nhanh sự phát triển của trí tuệ nhân tạo bằng cách giới thiệu một chiến lược đào tạo được tối ưu hóa, trong đó các mô hình tương tác trong một hệ sinh thái lặp đi lặp lại, được khuyến khích, đồng thời thúc đẩy cách tiếp cận hợp tác và công bằng hơn đối với quyền sở hữu và quyền truy cập của nó.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Bittensor (TAO)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Bittensor (TAO), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của Bittensor (TAO)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token TAO. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 21 million TAO.
- Issuance Schedule: TAO tokens are mined on-chain following a halvening cycle, analogous to Bitcoin.
- Initially, 7,200 TAO are emitted daily.
- Once 50% of the total supply (10.5 million) is issued, the daily emission rate is halved.
- Each subsequent halvening occurs whenever another 50% of the remaining unissued supply has been mined.
- Dynamic Emission Model: A proposed “Dynamic TAO” system (still conceptual as of early 2024) aims to dynamically adjust emissions to subnets based on price signals from subnet pools. This mechanism links emission rates to the value and demand for subnet resources, making emissions responsive to activity and utility within the protocol.
Allocation Mechanism
Subnet-Level Distribution
- Distribution to Subnets: Emissions are first distributed across the protocol’s subnet infrastructure, with allocation determined by validator votes.
- Within Each Subnet:
- Miners: 41% of subnet emissions, rewarding computational work (e.g., AI models, data processing).
- Validators: 41%, supporting governance and ensuring accurate task validation.
- Of the validator portion, 82% is typically redistributed to delegators who stake with validators; validators retain 18%.
- Subnet Owners: 18% for the entities that create and maintain subnet infrastructure.
Validator Pool Dynamics
- Subnet Token Pools: TAO is staked and traded within subnet pools using an AMM-inspired design (often compared to Uniswap V2).
- Validator Impact: Validators must purchase and stake TAO in these pools, directly affecting both token emission and market dynamics.
- Emissions Adjustments: Emissions to each subnet can be proportionally increased based on the subnet pool’s activity and perceived value; this further fine-tunes incentive alignment.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Payments: TAO is used as payment for:
- Creating new subnets.
- Obtaining subnet user identification slots (UIDs).
- Covering transaction fees within the Bittensor network.
- Staking/Delegating:
- Staking: Prospective validators must stake (either self-stake or via delegated stake) sufficient TAO to participate and earn validator rewards.
- Delegating: Holders can delegate TAO to validators, sharing in validator rewards minus the validator’s commission.
- Earning Rewards:
- Miners: Earn rewards for computational work on subnets.
- Validators: Rewarded for maintaining network consensus and governance.
- Delegators: Receive a share of validator rewards relative to their delegation proportion.
- Task-Based Incentives: Specific subnets may apply custom reward schemes for distinct task types (e.g., AI model refinement, data labeling).
Lock-Up and Vesting Mechanisms
- Staked TAO: TAO staked by validators and delegators is typically subject to bonding and unbonding periods for protocol security and governance. The specifics of unbonding/lock-up periods may be set by subnet design, but are generally designed to prevent rapid in-out flows that could destabilize governance or consensus.
- Emission Vesting: No explicit time-locked vesting schedules are published for protocol rewards—emissions are distributed directly to miners, validators, and subnet owners on a continuous basis.
- Foundation/Investor Tokens: The Opentensor Foundation and early investors have acquired TAO through validator mining, but no public disclosure exists concerning vesting or lock-up arrangements for foundation or investor-held tokens.
Unlocking Timelines
- Network Emission: TAO emissions (mining) will gradually unlock the total supply over time, decreasing at each halvening. There is no fixed calendar-based end-date; unlocking follows a supply/milestone approach based on emission and halvening cycles.
- Foundation/Investor Unlock: There is no published vesting schedule for foundation/investor token allocations, but the Foundation’s tokens are obtained via validator mining rather than pre-mine, with no public lock-up schedule.
Summary Table
|Component
|Mechanism / Rule
|Notes
|Max Supply
|21 million TAO
|Hard-capped, Bitcoin-style issuance
|Emission Rate
|7,200 TAO/day (initial); halves each “halvening”
|Tied to supply milestones, not dates
|Primary Distribution
|Subnets by validator vote, then: 41% miners, 41% validators, 18% subnet owners
|Delegators receive 82% of validator share
|Staking/Delegation
|Validators must stake/receive delegated TAO; users may delegate for rewards
|Reward shares set by delegated amount, validator commission
|Usage
|Subnet creation, UID fees, transactions, governance, and protocol operations
|Multi-faceted, not just for consensus
|Lock-Up
|Imposed for staked TAO as per subnet/protocol security design
|Ensures honest participation, avoids flash governance attacks
|Vesting/Unlocking
|Protocol rewards continuous; no explicit foundation/investor vesting
|Foundation receives TAO via validator operation
Analytical Insights
- Decentralized, Dynamic Allocation: Bittensor’s dynamic emission and allocation mechanisms serve to concentrate incentive where it is most valuable, determined algorithmically via subnet pools and validator governance.
- Proof-of-Intelligence Utility: Tokenomics are tightly coupled to network utility—mining, validating, and subnet ownership are all rewarded in TAO based on real-time performance and contribution, not static schedules.
- Open Participation, Network Security: Staking and delegation encourage wide participation, while lock-up/unbonding periods bolster security. Subnet-level design introduces flexibility, enabling distinct incentive models.
- Transparency Gaps: There are uncertainties around foundation and investor allocations/vesting due to lack of disclosed terms; this opacity warrants caution for those assessing long-term supply overhang risks.
- Future Evolution: The tokenomic system is in active development, with major proposals (like Dynamic TAO) still under consideration as of early 2025, indicating possible future changes to emission adjustments and incentive mechanics.
Conclusion
Bittensor employs a sophisticated, flexible token economy designed to incentivize the creation and validation of digital commodities, especially within AI and machine learning sectors. Its dynamic, on-chain emission mechanisms seek to efficiently direct rewards to the most valuable subnet activities, while staking and delegation ensure decentralized consensus and governance. Lack of full transparency around certain investor and foundation allocations is a limitation, but the open, modular approach of the protocol supports adaptability and ongoing optimization of its tokenomic incentives.
Tokenomics của Bittensor (TAO): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Bittensor (TAO) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token TAO tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token TAO có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của TAO, hãy khám phá giá token TAO theo thời gian thực!
Hướng dẫn mua TAO
Bạn muốn thêm Bittensor (TAO) vào danh mục đầu tư? MEXC hỗ trợ nhiều phương thức mua TAO, bao gồm thẻ tín dụng, chuyển khoản ngân hàng và giao dịch ngang hàng. Dù bạn là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, MEXC đều hỗ trợ mua tiền mã hoá dễ dàng và an toàn.
Lịch sử giá Bittensor (TAO)
Phân tích lịch sử giá TAO giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá TAO
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của TAO? Trang dự đoán giá TAO của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tại sao bạn nên chọn MEXC?
MEXC là một trong những sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu thế giới, được hàng triệu người dùng trên toàn cầu tin tưởng. Dù là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, bạn đều có thể giao dịch tiền mã hoá trong tầm tay cùng MEXC.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.
Mua Bittensor (TAO)
Số lượng
1 TAO = 329.64 USD