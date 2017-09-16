Tokenomics của LINK (LINK)
Thông tin LINK (LINK)
Mạng LINK của ChainLink là mạng oracle phi tập trung đầu tiên cho phép mọi người cung cấp hợp đồng thông minh một cách an toàn, truy cập dữ liệu bên ngoài quan trọng, thanh toán ngoại tuyến và bất kỳ chức năng API nào khác. Bất kỳ người dùng nào có nguồn cấp dữ liệu, các dịch vụ ngoại tuyến như thanh toán cục bộ hoặc bất kỳ API nào khác đều có thể cung cấp trực tiếp cho hợp đồng thông minh để đổi lấy mã thông báo LINK.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá LINK (LINK)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá LINK (LINK), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của LINK (LINK)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token LINK. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Chainlink’s LINK token underpins the entire decentralized oracle network, powering incentives, payments, and the economic security model. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking dynamics, as well as recent supply data.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Genesis: LINK was launched as an ERC-677 token (compatible with ERC-20) on Ethereum on September 16, 2017. ERC-677 expands ERC-20, allowing token transfers to trigger logic on the receiving contract.
- Maximum Supply: 1,000,000,000 LINK tokens were minted at genesis. There is no ongoing inflation or routine issuance; all LINK tokens in circulation today originate from the initial supply.
Allocation Mechanism
The original strategic allocation of the 1B LINK tokens (based on disclosures and third-party sources like CoinGecko):
|Allocation Category
|Amount (LINK)
|% of Total
|Vesting/Lockup
|Public Sale
|350,000,000
|35%
|Released at token sale (Sep 2017)
|Node Operators & Ecosystem
|350,000,000
|35%
|Cliff ended Q4 2019, now largely unlocked
|Company/Team/Reserve
|300,000,000
|30%
|Vesting status unclear, some still locked
|Total
|1,000,000,000
|100%
- Public Sale: Raised $32M in Sep 2017.
- Node/Ecosystem Allocation: Controlled by Chainlink Labs, intended to bootstrap and reward ecosystem participants, notably node operators.
- Company/Team/Reserve: Held by Chainlink Labs and used for ongoing development, team incentives, and strategic initiatives. Detailed vesting schedules have not been publicly disclosed.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
LINK is fundamental to the operation of the Chainlink network across several dimensions:
- Medium of Exchange: Required as the payment token for oracle services, node operators, and Chainlink Functions (cross-chain interactions, data retrieval, etc.).
- Staking: Users and node operators can stake LINK to participate in the network, earn rewards, and secure oracle services.
- Node Subsidies: Chainlink Labs periodically distributes LINK to incentivize and bootstrap new node operators, especially for critical services like price feeds and CCIP transfers.
- Reward Distribution: Chainlink node operators receive LINK as compensation for providing reliable data feeds and performing network jobs.
Example: Demand from Functions
A report modeled LINK demand based on service usage:
|Yearly Requests
|Cost per 1M Requests ($)
|Annual LINK Demand ($)
|10 Billion
|$0.20
|$2,000
|10 Billion
|$0.30
|$3,000
|100 Billion
|$0.20
|$20,000
|100 Billion
|$0.30
|$30,000
|1 Trillion
|$0.20
|$200,000
|1 Trillion
|$0.30
|$300,000
Demand directly scales with protocol usage, incentivizing LINK holding and staking by network participants.
Locking & Unlocking Mechanisms
- Node Operator & Ecosystem Allocation: Subject to an initial cliff that ended in Q4 2019. Most of this allocation is now unlocked and distributed or circulating.
- Company/Team Allocations: Some tokens remain non-circulating and are presumably subject to internal vesting or lockup, but detailed schedules are undisclosed.
As of May 22, 2024, about 482.92M LINK (~48.3% of max supply) are still non-circulating, held mostly by Chainlink Labs-controlled addresses.
Recent Circulating Supply Trend
Recent data shows the LINK circulating supply has remained flat at 657.1 million over the last week (May 29–June 4, 2025), suggesting minimal new unlocking events in this period.
Key Takeaways
- Fixed Max Supply: No inflation, all LINK comes from the 2017 genesis mint.
- Strong Node Incentives: Both direct (rewards) and indirect (staking yield, security).
- Substantial Team/Reserve Holdings: Nearly half the supply remains in non-circulating, team-controlled wallets, affecting circulating supply and market dynamics.
- Unlocking Cadence: Largest “unlock” was the cliff end for ecosystem allocation in Q4 2019. Since then, unlocks are sporadic and mostly undisclosed.
Table: LINK Allocation & Status
|Category
|Initial Allocation
|Current Status (as of May 2024)
|Public Sale
|350M (35%)
|Fully circulating
|Node Operators/Ecosystem
|350M (35%)
|Largely unlocked, distributed for incentives
|Company/Team/Reserve
|300M (30%)
|Partially locked, some still non-circulating
|Total
|1,000M (100%)
|Circulating: ~517-657M, Non-circ: ~482M
Limitations and Open Questions
- Chainlink Labs has not provided detailed, up-to-date vesting schedules for all non-circulating tokens. The exact timing and criteria for further unlocks remain opaque.
- No inflationary supply, but circulating supply can periodically increase as non-circulating tokens are moved.
Summary
Chainlink’s LINK token economic design relies on a fixed supply, robust staking and node participation incentives, and a mix of public sale, ecosystem, and team allocations. Ecosystem and team reserves provide flexibility for future incentives and growth, though the opacity around unlock schedules is a notable transparency limitation. With no routine new issuance, usage growth and ecosystem incentives are tightly coupled, maintaining scarcity while aligning incentives for security and adoption.
Tokenomics của LINK (LINK): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của LINK (LINK) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token LINK tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token LINK có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của LINK, hãy khám phá giá token LINK theo thời gian thực!
Lịch sử giá LINK (LINK)
Phân tích lịch sử giá LINK giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá LINK
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của LINK? Trang dự đoán giá LINK của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.
Mua LINK (LINK)
