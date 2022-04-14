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Top Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.06764
+0.34%
-2.25%
+12.08%
$ 1.58B
$ 906.21K
2
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL
$ 0.7604
+1.52%
-6.47%
+26.89%
$ 505.08M
$ 897.42K
3
Ribbita by Virtuals
Ribbita by Virtuals
TIBBIR
$ 0.23343
+1.33%
-4.69%
+0.87%
$ 233.05M
$ 1.39M
4
OP
OP
OP
$ 0.10282
+0.31%
-4.90%
+17.02%
$ 222.46M
$ 551.30K
5
Terra
Terra
LUNA
$ 0.04713
+0.21%
-3.93%
+7.52%
$ 33.48M
$ 2.38M
6
Fabric
Fabric
ROBO
$ 0.01364
+0.37%
-0.52%
+3.52%
$ 30.14M
$ 11.03M
7
Infinity Ground
Infinity Ground
AIN
$ 0.07489
+0.32%
-4.56%
-0.96%
$ 23.00M
$ 1.48M
8
Aixbt
Aixbt
AIXBT
$ 0.02098
+0.67%
-4.12%
+15.69%
$ 21.14M
$ 3.71M
9
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
ATM
$ 1.3418
-0.01%
-0.43%
-0.68%
$ 11.37M
$ 42.56K
10
Bitlight Labs
Bitlight Labs
LIGHT
$ 0.1569
-0.68%
+7.91%
-6.66%
$ 6.88M
$ 605.80K
11
Mamo
Mamo
MAMO
$ 0.01096453
-4.58%
+0.15%
+15.59%
$ 6.61M
$ 1.23M
12
Minswap
Minswap
MIN
$ 0.00348
-0.49%
-5.03%
+11.98%
$ 6.02M
$ 5.60M
13
Bluefin
Bluefin
BLUE
$ 0.008611
+0.17%
-0.69%
+13.12%
$ 4.31M
$ 6.33M
14
Waveform by Virtuals
Waveform by Virtuals
WAVE
$ 0.00370187
+5.19%
+0.06%
+88.79%
$ 3.70M
$ 64.02K
15
PRXVT by Virtuals
PRXVT by Virtuals
PRXVT
$ 0.00248616
+2.26%
-0.02%
+37.86%
$ 2.26M
$ 11.42K
16
AIDOGE
AIDOGE
AIDOGE
$ 0.000000000011544
-0.77%
+1.43%
+10.25%
$ 1.97M
$ 5,309.31T
17
Yunai by Virtuals
Yunai by Virtuals
YUNAI
$ 0.00197009
+1.34%
-0.05%
+24.47%
$ 1.97M
$ 128.18
18
Freya Protocol
Freya Protocol
FREYA
$ 0.00334077
0.00%
--
-4.66%
$ 1.83M
$ 121.68
19
Ethy AI
Ethy AI
ETHY
$ 0.00176156
+1.63%
-0.15%
+93.79%
$ 1.76M
$ 35.44K
20
717ai by Virtuals
717ai by Virtuals
WIRE
$ 0.00171017
+1.80%
-0.13%
-11.45%
$ 1.64M
$ 17.74K
21
1000x by Virtuals
1000x by Virtuals
1000X
$ 0.0016253
+0.59%
+0.02%
+10.10%
$ 1.61M
$ 222.82K
22
Vader
Vader
VADER
$ 0.00136096
-0.86%
-0.05%
+22.63%
$ 1.36M
$ 11.75K
23
ArAIstotle
ArAIstotle
FACY
$ 0.001655
+1.56%
-0.00%
+103.39%
$ 1.28M
$ 541.01K
24
Karma by Virtuals
Karma by Virtuals
KARMA
$ 0.00105712
+0.95%
-0.14%
+12.99%
$ 1.06M
$ 49.41K
25
ARC
ARC
ARC
$ 0.000841
0.00%
+5.13%
+29.38%
$ 866.23K
$ 2.03M
26
Prefrontal Cortex Convo Agent by Virtuals
Prefrontal Cortex Convo Agent by Virtuals
CONVO
$ 0.0008647
+1.44%
-0.04%
+26.65%
$ 864.70K
$ 701.02
27
PEAK
PEAK
PEAK
$ 0.00112341
+1.41%
-0.23%
+81.65%
$ 842.66K
$ 170.04K
28
Shadow Combat League
Shadow Combat League
SCL
$ 0.00082675
0.00%
--
+8.80%
$ 801.71K
$ 563.69
29
NODE
NODE
NODE
$ 0.005871
-0.09%
-0.15%
+0.86%
$ 783.80K
$ 10.99M
30
GRID by Virtuals
GRID by Virtuals
GRID
$ 0.00071674
+2.32%
-0.03%
-14.02%
$ 716.50K
$ 13.38K
31
ReplyCorp
ReplyCorp
REPLY
$ 0.00140169
+1.57%
-0.03%
+37.93%
$ 648.78K
$ 3.36K
32
MYRAD
MYRAD
MYRAD
$ 0.00049187
+2.71%
-0.09%
-1.58%
$ 491.41K
$ 8.07K
33
VPay
VPay
VPAY
$ 0.00046545
+1.38%
-0.11%
+18.02%
$ 465.27K
$ 3.67K
34
SANTA by Virtuals
SANTA by Virtuals
SANTA
$ 0.0004201
+1.61%
-0.10%
+35.06%
$ 419.91K
$ 3.23K
35
Axelrod by Virtuals
Axelrod by Virtuals
AXR
$ 0.00051137
+1.42%
-0.05%
+25.17%
$ 419.38K
$ 1.11K
36
Sage by Virtuals
Sage by Virtuals
SAGE
$ 0.00039302
+1.61%
-0.04%
+29.95%
$ 392.84K
$ 28.52
37
Neurobro
Neurobro
BRO
$ 0.0003935
+1.41%
-0.12%
+10.04%
$ 390.10K
$ 2.72K
38
Iona by Virtuals
Iona by Virtuals
IONA
$ 0.00038865
0.00%
+0.02%
+52.69%
$ 388.57K
$ 15.39
39
Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals
Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals
VU
$ 0.0003827
+0.98%
+0.04%
+12.89%
$ 380.45K
$ 5.87K
40
Cybercentry
Cybercentry
CENTRY
$ 0.00054543
+1.82%
-0.06%
+37.50%
$ 374.94K
$ 3.81K
41
Gloria AI
Gloria AI
GLORIA
$ 0.00037243
+1.73%
-0.04%
+24.96%
$ 359.95K
$ 1.15K
42
MONVERA by Virtuals
MONVERA by Virtuals
MONVERA
$ 0.00035458
+1.20%
-0.14%
+22.65%
$ 354.24K
$ 2.38K
43
bunnyOS
bunnyOS
OS
$ 0.0003528
+1.71%
-0.18%
+86.76%
$ 352.80K
$ 6.52K
44
MUTE SWAP by Virtuals
MUTE SWAP by Virtuals
MUTE
$ 0.00087512
+1.20%
-0.15%
+20.74%
$ 349.72K
$ 5.38K
45
Instaclaw
Instaclaw
INSTACLAW
$ 0.00075452
+0.97%
-0.20%
+22.06%
$ 333.44K
$ 6.12K
46
Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals
Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals
SHEKEL
$ 0.00032123
+1.57%
-0.02%
+60.29%
$ 321.23K
$ 1.73K
47
Olyn by Virtuals
Olyn by Virtuals
OLYN
$ 0.00031035
+1.27%
-0.04%
+25.14%
$ 310.31K
$ 76.92
48
Fyni AI by Virtuals
Fyni AI by Virtuals
FYNI
$ 0.00030459
+2.45%
-0.04%
+25.73%
$ 303.55K
$ 331.15
49
BLEEEP by Virtuals
BLEEEP by Virtuals
BLEP
$ 0.00042352
+2.24%
-0.24%
-4.92%
$ 293.65K
$ 25.06K
50
Virgen
Virgen
VIRGEN
$ 0.0002842
-9.27%
-0.13%
+30.64%
$ 283.98K
$ 3.22K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 211 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.72B.
What is the best-performing Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem token right now?
Among Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, FLETCHER has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 55.69% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 211 Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem tokens include SKY, VIRTUAL, TIBBIR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem tokens is approximately $2.72B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.