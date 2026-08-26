ReplyCorp Price Today

The live ReplyCorp (REPLY) price today is $ 0.00138266, with a 3.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current REPLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00138266 per REPLY.

ReplyCorp currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 640,224, with a circulating supply of 462.86M REPLY. During the last 24 hours, REPLY traded between $ 0.00132931 (low) and $ 0.00143176 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0163653, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, REPLY moved -0.35% in the last hour and +43.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.11K.

ReplyCorp (REPLY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 640.22K$ 640.22K $ 640.22K Volume (24H) $ 2.11K$ 2.11K $ 2.11K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.38M$ 1.38M $ 1.38M Circulation Supply 462.86M 462.86M 462.86M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ReplyCorp is $ 640.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.11K. The circulating supply of REPLY is 462.86M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.38M.