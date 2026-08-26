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The live ReplyCorp price today is 0.00138266 USD.REPLY market cap is 640,224 USD. Track real-time REPLY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ReplyCorp price today is 0.00138266 USD.REPLY market cap is 640,224 USD. Track real-time REPLY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ReplyCorp Price (REPLY)

Unlisted

1 REPLY to USD Live Price:

$0.00138225
$0.00138225$0.00138225
-0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ReplyCorp (REPLY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:22:03 (UTC+8)

ReplyCorp Price Today

The live ReplyCorp (REPLY) price today is $ 0.00138266, with a 3.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current REPLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00138266 per REPLY.

ReplyCorp currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 640,224, with a circulating supply of 462.86M REPLY. During the last 24 hours, REPLY traded between $ 0.00132931 (low) and $ 0.00143176 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0163653, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, REPLY moved -0.35% in the last hour and +43.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.11K.

ReplyCorp (REPLY) Market Information

$ 640.22K
$ 640.22K$ 640.22K

$ 2.11K
$ 2.11K$ 2.11K

$ 1.38M
$ 1.38M$ 1.38M

462.86M
462.86M 462.86M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ReplyCorp is $ 640.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.11K. The circulating supply of REPLY is 462.86M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.38M.

ReplyCorp Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00132931
$ 0.00132931$ 0.00132931
24H Low
$ 0.00143176
$ 0.00143176$ 0.00143176
24H High

$ 0.00132931
$ 0.00132931$ 0.00132931

$ 0.00143176
$ 0.00143176$ 0.00143176

$ 0.0163653
$ 0.0163653$ 0.0163653

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.35%

-3.87%

+43.81%

+43.81%

Price Prediction for ReplyCorp

ReplyCorp (REPLY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of REPLY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ReplyCorp (REPLY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ReplyCorp could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ReplyCorp will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for REPLY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ReplyCorp Price Prediction.

What is ReplyCorp (REPLY)

ReplyCorp turns social media posts into viral storefronts, onboarding experiences, and more through AI-powered flows right in the comments, not only avoiding the need to immediately direct users to a website, but virally marketing the posts with every interaction.

ReplyCorp puts fully functional applications directly onto every major social media platform, with social media scrollers instantly becoming app users when they interact- using comments, likes, and shares as the interface. Behind the scenes, those actions connect back to an external database to read and write information, to enable functionality like checking product inventory for a checkout flow in a post, prompting AI models when a user is interacting with an AI app through comments, and adding rewards to a user’s account so that it’s waiting for them when they continue the interaction on the separate app or website.

These are apps with the virality of memes, natively inside major social media platforms where 5.5B users already are.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About ReplyCorp

What is ReplyCorp trading right now?

Current price: $0.00138266, with a price movement of -3.87% over the last 24 hours.

Is REPLY attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Artificial Intelligence (AI),SocialFi,Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,Base Native peers.

How liquid is the ReplyCorp market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about REPLY?

With 462855351.09606993 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does ReplyCorp compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of $0.0163653 and ATL of $ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is ReplyCorp being traded today?

It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate ReplyCorp's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ReplyCorp

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:22:03 (UTC+8)

ReplyCorp (REPLY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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