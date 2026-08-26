PEAK Price Today

The live PEAK (PEAK) price today is $ 0.00109286, with a 23.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current PEAK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00109286 per PEAK.

PEAK currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 819,746, with a circulating supply of 750.00M PEAK. During the last 24 hours, PEAK traded between $ 0.00103283 (low) and $ 0.00202244 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00202244, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PEAK moved -4.55% in the last hour and +151.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 152.59K.

PEAK (PEAK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 819.75K$ 819.75K $ 819.75K Volume (24H) $ 152.59K$ 152.59K $ 152.59K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.09M$ 1.09M $ 1.09M Circulation Supply 750.00M 750.00M 750.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PEAK is $ 819.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 152.59K. The circulating supply of PEAK is 750.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.09M.