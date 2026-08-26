VANTIS by Virtuals Price (VANTIS)
The live VANTIS by Virtuals (VANTIS) price today is $ 0.00126567, with a 11.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current VANTIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00126567 per VANTIS.
VANTIS by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 245,144, with a circulating supply of 193.69M VANTIS. During the last 24 hours, VANTIS traded between $ 0.00126559 (low) and $ 0.00142344 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00232995, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, VANTIS moved +0.00% in the last hour and -27.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 714.07.
The current Market Cap of VANTIS by Virtuals is $ 245.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 714.07. The circulating supply of VANTIS is 193.69M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.27M.
+0.00%
-11.33%
-27.10%
-27.10%
In 2040, the price of VANTIS by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Vantis is a software company that builds and operates a line of consumer and enterprise AI applications, and $VANTIS is the access token for that product line. Four applications are live: Vault, a personal inventory and wealth manager; Pabrik, an AI application builder; Birdie, a browser-based golf swing analyzer that runs entirely on-device; and Trillion, an invite-only interface that makes brokerage portfolios readable by AI assistants over the Model Context Protocol. Five further products are named and in development: Kreofi, Atlas, Daybreak, Work and StableX. The applications run on inference infrastructure operated by Jatevo, a GPU cloud founded by the same founder, rather than on rented third-party model credits. $VANTIS is an ERC-20 token deployed on Robinhood Chain at 0xB6d695d5fbcEbD837f6b9f214c9BeeE8bA90762B, launched through Virtuals Protocol on 16 July 2026 with a fixed supply of 1,000,000,000 and no mint function. Its documented utility is access: holding or staking the token is intended to unlock paid tiers across the product line, with threshold parameters to be published when the staking contract goes live. The token does not represent equity, dividends, or an entitlement to revenue. Documentation is published at vantis.sh/tokenomics.
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What is the current price of VANTIS by Virtuals?
Trading at $0.00126567, VANTIS by Virtuals has shown a price movement of -11.33% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact VANTIS's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 193686243.51352692 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of VANTIS by Virtuals?
Its market capitalization is $245144, ranking #4266 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
VANTIS recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between $0.00126559 and $0.00142344, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does VANTIS by Virtuals fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,Robinhood Ecosystem category?
As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,Robinhood Ecosystem token, VANTIS competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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