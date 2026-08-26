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The live VANTIS by Virtuals price today is 0.00126567 USD.VANTIS market cap is 245,144 USD. Track real-time VANTIS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live VANTIS by Virtuals price today is 0.00126567 USD.VANTIS market cap is 245,144 USD. Track real-time VANTIS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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VANTIS by Virtuals Price (VANTIS)

Unlisted

1 VANTIS to USD Live Price:

$0.00126567
$0.00126567$0.00126567
-0.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
VANTIS by Virtuals (VANTIS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:50:56 (UTC+8)

VANTIS by Virtuals Price Today

The live VANTIS by Virtuals (VANTIS) price today is $ 0.00126567, with a 11.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current VANTIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00126567 per VANTIS.

VANTIS by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 245,144, with a circulating supply of 193.69M VANTIS. During the last 24 hours, VANTIS traded between $ 0.00126559 (low) and $ 0.00142344 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00232995, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VANTIS moved +0.00% in the last hour and -27.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 714.07.

VANTIS by Virtuals (VANTIS) Market Information

$ 245.14K
$ 245.14K$ 245.14K

$ 714.07
$ 714.07$ 714.07

$ 1.27M
$ 1.27M$ 1.27M

193.69M
193.69M 193.69M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of VANTIS by Virtuals is $ 245.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 714.07. The circulating supply of VANTIS is 193.69M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.27M.

VANTIS by Virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00126559
$ 0.00126559$ 0.00126559
24H Low
$ 0.00142344
$ 0.00142344$ 0.00142344
24H High

$ 0.00126559
$ 0.00126559$ 0.00126559

$ 0.00142344
$ 0.00142344$ 0.00142344

$ 0.00232995
$ 0.00232995$ 0.00232995

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.00%

-11.33%

-27.10%

-27.10%

Price Prediction for VANTIS by Virtuals

VANTIS by Virtuals (VANTIS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VANTIS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
VANTIS by Virtuals (VANTIS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of VANTIS by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price VANTIS by Virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for VANTIS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking VANTIS by Virtuals Price Prediction.

What is VANTIS by Virtuals (VANTIS)

Vantis is a software company that builds and operates a line of consumer and enterprise AI applications, and $VANTIS is the access token for that product line. Four applications are live: Vault, a personal inventory and wealth manager; Pabrik, an AI application builder; Birdie, a browser-based golf swing analyzer that runs entirely on-device; and Trillion, an invite-only interface that makes brokerage portfolios readable by AI assistants over the Model Context Protocol. Five further products are named and in development: Kreofi, Atlas, Daybreak, Work and StableX. The applications run on inference infrastructure operated by Jatevo, a GPU cloud founded by the same founder, rather than on rented third-party model credits. $VANTIS is an ERC-20 token deployed on Robinhood Chain at 0xB6d695d5fbcEbD837f6b9f214c9BeeE8bA90762B, launched through Virtuals Protocol on 16 July 2026 with a fixed supply of 1,000,000,000 and no mint function. Its documented utility is access: holding or staking the token is intended to unlock paid tiers across the product line, with threshold parameters to be published when the staking contract goes live. The token does not represent equity, dividends, or an entitlement to revenue. Documentation is published at vantis.sh/tokenomics.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About VANTIS by Virtuals

What is the current price of VANTIS by Virtuals?

Trading at $0.00126567, VANTIS by Virtuals has shown a price movement of -11.33% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact VANTIS's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 193686243.51352692 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of VANTIS by Virtuals?

Its market capitalization is $245144, ranking #4266 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

VANTIS recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between $0.00126559 and $0.00142344, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does VANTIS by Virtuals fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,Robinhood Ecosystem category?

As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,Robinhood Ecosystem token, VANTIS competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About VANTIS by Virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:50:56 (UTC+8)

VANTIS by Virtuals (VANTIS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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