Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00114821 $ 0.00114821 $ 0.00114821 24H Low $ 0.00125021 $ 0.00125021 $ 0.00125021 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00114821$ 0.00114821 $ 0.00114821 24H High $ 0.00125021$ 0.00125021 $ 0.00125021 All Time High $ 0.00465516$ 0.00465516 $ 0.00465516 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.33% Price Change (1D) -1.21% Price Change (7D) +32.26% Price Change (7D) +32.26%

Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) real-time price is $0.00120862. Over the past 24 hours, FYNI traded between a low of $ 0.00114821 and a high of $ 0.00125021, showing active market volatility. FYNI's all-time high price is $ 0.00465516, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FYNI has changed by -1.33% over the past hour, -1.21% over 24 hours, and +32.26% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.21M$ 1.21M $ 1.21M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.21M$ 1.21M $ 1.21M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Fyni AI by Virtuals is $ 1.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FYNI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.21M.