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Top Telegram Apps Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Telegram Apps sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
FLOKI
FLOKI
FLOKI
$ 0.00002658
+0.53%
-5.41%
+23.19%
$ 252.97M
$ 4.29B
2
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1868
-0.85%
-4.33%
+4.09%
$ 66.17M
$ 498.59K
3
Propy
Propy
PRO
$ 0.3629
-0.06%
-1.44%
+8.20%
$ 36.29M
$ 149.52K
4
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.06904
+0.40%
-2.63%
+8.17%
$ 31.22M
$ 863.22K
5
Gensyn
Gensyn
AI
$ 0.02018
+0.40%
+0.15%
-2.42%
$ 26.33M
$ 5.16M
6
Catizen
Catizen
CATI
$ 0.04962
+0.43%
-3.52%
+1.38%
$ 22.39M
$ 1.17M
7
Audiera
Audiera
BEAT
$ 0.12678
+0.80%
+1.18%
-13.46%
$ 20.45M
$ 3.86M
8
ChainGPT
ChainGPT
CGPT
$ 0.020431
-0.20%
-0.44%
-0.13%
$ 19.13M
$ 3.24M
9
Hypurr Fun
Hypurr Fun
HFUN
$ 17.06
-0.23%
-0.01%
+12.31%
$ 16.99M
$ 147.31K
10
Banana Gun
Banana Gun
BANANA
$ 3.893
+0.23%
-2.26%
-0.10%
$ 15.59M
$ 14.18K
11
Infinex
Infinex
INX
$ 0.007119
+1.46%
+9.00%
-15.46%
$ 14.28M
$ 9.13M
12
Sonic SVM
Sonic SVM
SONIC
$ 0.0198
+0.41%
-4.34%
+5.26%
$ 13.14M
$ 2.70M
13
Hamster Kombat
Hamster Kombat
HMSTR
$ 0.0001801
-0.22%
-3.23%
+1.75%
$ 11.58M
$ 466.86M
14
BounceBit
BounceBit
BB
$ 0.009875
+0.36%
-2.39%
+16.18%
$ 11.32M
$ 6.11M
15
Vultisig
Vultisig
VULT
$ 0.071665
0.00%
+0.00%
-7.80%
$ 7.17M
$ 53.81
16
Paal AI
Paal AI
PAAL
$ 0.00602
-0.20%
-2.26%
+12.77%
$ 6.01M
$ 10.78M
17
X Empire
X Empire
XEMPIRE
$ 0.000007602
+0.44%
-3.78%
+3.82%
$ 5.22M
$ 7.51B
18
Spectre AI
Spectre AI
SPECTRE
$ 0.513178
-1.18%
-0.01%
+45.45%
$ 5.13M
$ 18.68K
19
Altcoinist Token
Altcoinist Token
ALTT
$ 0.019803
+0.57%
+0.00%
+11.81%
$ 4.85M
$ 80.87K
20
Dither
Dither
DITH
$ 0.03982124
-1.77%
+0.29%
+94.23%
$ 3.98M
$ 128.65K
21
Major
Major
MAJOR
$ 0.04076
-0.91%
-6.63%
-4.50%
$ 3.34M
$ 2.11M
22
PaLM AI
PaLM AI
PALMAI
$ 0.0425
0.00%
-10.71%
+8.14%
$ 3.28M
$ 79.21K
23
PX
PX
PX
$ 0.0131
0.00%
+1.54%
+12.82%
$ 2.58M
$ 609.37K
24
$ 0.0014425
-0.03%
-8.38%
-14.88%
$ 2.54M
$ 40.04M
25
TokenFi
TokenFi
TOKEN
$ 0.002259
+0.04%
-5.62%
+8.30%
$ 2.23M
$ 26.74M
26
Mysterium
Mysterium
MYST
$ 0.10486
+0.29%
-1.41%
-8.66%
$ 2.10M
$ 252.34K
27
Foxsy AI
Foxsy AI
FOXSY
$ 0.0018325
-0.22%
-4.01%
+5.42%
$ 2.08M
$ 14.11M
28
LibertAI
LibertAI
LTAI
$ 0.110682
0.00%
--
+7.54%
$ 1.95M
$ 19.91
29
CRONUS
CRONUS
CRONUS
$ 0.00182055
+0.26%
+0.01%
+51.04%
$ 1.82M
$ 10.48K
30
GOATS
GOATS
GOATS
$ 7.936E-5
0.00%
+3.72%
+18.22%
$ 1.55M
--
31
AstraAI
AstraAI
ASTRAAI
$ 0.13965
+0.21%
-5.68%
+12.01%
$ 1.40M
$ 188.95K
32
Fluxbot
Fluxbot
FLUXB
$ 0.00312309
+0.38%
-0.04%
+15.02%
$ 1.34M
$ 55.10
33
HyperGPT
HyperGPT
HGPT
$ 0.0013055
+0.67%
-3.95%
+5.70%
$ 1.22M
$ 89.95M
34
xFUND
xFUND
XFUND
$ 101.54
+0.15%
-0.02%
+15.12%
$ 1.01M
$ 2.25K
35
Unibot
Unibot
UNIBOT
$ 0.816704
+0.17%
-0.02%
+8.70%
$ 816.70K
$ 408.51
36
Alphakek
Alphakek
AIKEK
$ 0.00254597
+0.10%
-0.03%
+3.28%
$ 604.25K
$ 482.50
37
Elympics
Elympics
ELP
$ 0.00037104
+0.02%
0.00%
+1.29%
$ 596.69K
$ 1.30K
38
Ballz of Steel
Ballz of Steel
BALLZ
$ 0.00045406
0.00%
-0.03%
+17.89%
$ 454.06K
$ 28.46
39
JetTon Game
JetTon Game
JETTON
$ 0.02144
-0.05%
-0.23%
+1.32%
$ 430.80K
$ 3.19M
40
Bad Idea AI
Bad Idea AI
BAD
$ 5.75923E-10
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.04%
$ 394.38K
--
41
Vertus
Vertus
VERT
$ 0.000711
+0.28%
+0.44%
+0.13%
$ 374.52K
$ 27.26M
42
BUILD
BUILD
BUILD
$ 0.01484188
-0.41%
-0.03%
-1.60%
$ 360.12K
$ 5.90
43
PunkCity
PunkCity
PUNK
$ 0.00682495
-0.41%
-0.00%
+8.44%
$ 328.44K
$ 144.87
44
SmartCredit
SmartCredit
SMARTCREDIT
$ 0.135866
0.00%
--
+11.02%
$ 305.92K
$ 94.15
45
AstraDex AI
AstraDex AI
ADEX
$ 0.01315914
+0.14%
-0.05%
+19.67%
$ 275.06K
$ 86.59
46
LootBot
LootBot
LOOT
$ 0.04788643
0.00%
--
+8.73%
$ 274.01K
$ 1.83
47
DeepFakeAI
DeepFakeAI
FAKEAI
$ 0.00026649
+0.20%
-0.01%
+10.02%
$ 255.51K
$ 75.25
48
TypeAI
TypeAI
TYPE
$ 0.02554692
0.00%
-0.03%
+6.29%
$ 255.47K
$ 173.64
49
Beni
Beni
BENI
$ 0.00025099
+0.79%
+0.00%
+9.54%
$ 247.53K
$ 138.73
50
Soul Scanner
Soul Scanner
SOUL
$ 0.229197
+0.17%
-0.05%
+27.94%
$ 229.20K
$ 6.63

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Telegram Apps tokens and why are they popular?
Telegram Apps tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 98 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $628.12M.
What is the best-performing Telegram Apps token right now?
Among Telegram Apps tokens tracked on MEXC, INX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 9.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Telegram Apps tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 98 Telegram Apps tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Telegram Apps tokens include FLOKI, DATA, PRO. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Telegram Apps category?
The combined market capitalization of all Telegram Apps tokens is approximately $628.12M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Telegram Apps sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.