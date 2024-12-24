PunkCity Price (PUNK)
The live price of PunkCity (PUNK) today is 0.575113 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 20.25M USD. PUNK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PunkCity Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 53.82K USD
- PunkCity price change within the day is +17.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 35.29M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PUNK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PUNK price information.
During today, the price change of PunkCity to USD was $ +0.084501.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PunkCity to USD was $ -0.1954765378.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PunkCity to USD was $ -0.2984123904.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PunkCity to USD was $ -0.8226557447544627.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.084501
|+17.22%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1954765378
|-33.98%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2984123904
|-51.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.8226557447544627
|-58.85%
Discover the latest price analysis of PunkCity: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+7.17%
+17.22%
-1.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Decentralised gaming ecosystem What makes your project unique? Direct telegram integration of gamefi products in Telegram History of your project. Launched in 2022 with successful NFT collection with total volume arround 3 million usd. From this moment team started building gamefi ecosystem. After gaining traction and testing models, token $punk was launched. It’s serves as universal ecosystem token. What’s next for your project? Launching new games in our ecosystem. What can your token be used for? For PVP battles, for buying in game web 3 assets and repairing them.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PUNK to AUD
A$0.9201808
|1 PUNK to GBP
￡0.45433927
|1 PUNK to EUR
€0.55210848
|1 PUNK to USD
$0.575113
|1 PUNK to MYR
RM2.58225737
|1 PUNK to TRY
₺20.23822647
|1 PUNK to JPY
¥90.36750569
|1 PUNK to RUB
₽58.21293786
|1 PUNK to INR
₹48.94786743
|1 PUNK to IDR
Rp9,276.01483039
|1 PUNK to PHP
₱33.64986163
|1 PUNK to EGP
￡E.29.37677204
|1 PUNK to BRL
R$3.55994947
|1 PUNK to CAD
C$0.82241159
|1 PUNK to BDT
৳68.80651932
|1 PUNK to NGN
₦890.26342174
|1 PUNK to UAH
₴24.20075504
|1 PUNK to VES
Bs29.330763
|1 PUNK to PKR
Rs160.42202022
|1 PUNK to KZT
₸300.31825747
|1 PUNK to THB
฿19.74938042
|1 PUNK to TWD
NT$18.80044397
|1 PUNK to CHF
Fr0.51185057
|1 PUNK to HKD
HK$4.46287688
|1 PUNK to MAD
.د.م5.79138791