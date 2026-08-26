GOATS Price Today

The live GOATS (GOATS) price today is $ 0, with a 3.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOATS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GOATS.

GOATS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,546,237, with a circulating supply of 19.48B GOATS. During the last 24 hours, GOATS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00246019, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GOATS moved -0.00% in the last hour and +18.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GOATS (GOATS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.55M$ 1.55M $ 1.55M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.55M$ 1.55M $ 1.55M Circulation Supply 19.48B 19.48B 19.48B Total Supply 19,484,573,265.21 19,484,573,265.21 19,484,573,265.21

The current Market Cap of GOATS is $ 1.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GOATS is 19.48B, with a total supply of 19484573265.21. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.55M.