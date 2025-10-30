Ballz of Steel (BALLZ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00125507 24H High $ 0.00132303 All Time High $ 0.01151396 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.59% Price Change (1D) -1.07% Price Change (7D) +7.84%

Ballz of Steel (BALLZ) real-time price is $0.00129647. Over the past 24 hours, BALLZ traded between a low of $ 0.00125507 and a high of $ 0.00132303, showing active market volatility. BALLZ's all-time high price is $ 0.01151396, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BALLZ has changed by -0.59% over the past hour, -1.07% over 24 hours, and +7.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ballz of Steel (BALLZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.30M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.30M Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ballz of Steel is $ 1.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BALLZ is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.30M.