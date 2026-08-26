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The live Bad Idea AI price today is 0 USD.BAD market cap is 394,400 USD. Track real-time BAD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Bad Idea AI price today is 0 USD.BAD market cap is 394,400 USD. Track real-time BAD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Bad Idea AI Price (BAD)

Unlisted

1 BAD to USD Live Price:

$0.00000000057594
$0.00000000057594$0.00000000057594
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Bad Idea AI (BAD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:13:29 (UTC+8)

Bad Idea AI Price Today

The live Bad Idea AI (BAD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BAD.

Bad Idea AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 394,400, with a circulating supply of 684.79T BAD. During the last 24 hours, BAD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BAD moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bad Idea AI (BAD) Market Information

$ 394.40K
$ 394.40K$ 394.40K

--
----

$ 477.73K
$ 477.73K$ 477.73K

684.79T
684.79T 684.79T

829,474,084,319,129.0
829,474,084,319,129.0 829,474,084,319,129.0

The current Market Cap of Bad Idea AI is $ 394.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BAD is 684.79T, with a total supply of 829474084319129.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 477.73K.

Bad Idea AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.01%

+0.00%

+0.05%

+0.05%

Price Prediction for Bad Idea AI

Bad Idea AI (BAD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BAD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Bad Idea AI (BAD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Bad Idea AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Bad Idea AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BAD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Bad Idea AI Price Prediction.

What is Bad Idea AI (BAD)

From robotic personal assistants to self-driving cars, AI technology has infiltrated every aspect of our lives, leaving us both awestruck and anxious. Will AI be our savior or our downfall? To answer that question, we've created $BAD, a decentralized experiment that combines Blockchain, AI, and DAOs in a risky, meme-worthy concoction. We’ve handed the planning (and more) to AI & the community and are hoping for the best outcome. Think of $BAD as humanity's "Hail Mary" pass, a last-ditch effort to secure our future in a world where artificial intelligence threatens to call the shots.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bad Idea AI (BAD) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Discord BotsEthereum EcosystemMeme

About Bad Idea AI

What is Bad Idea AI trading right now?

Current price: $, with a price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours.

Is BAD attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Telegram Apps,Discord Bots,Shibarium Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Bad Idea AI market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about BAD?

With 684787041116304.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Bad Idea AI compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of $ and ATL of $ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Bad Idea AI being traded today?

It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Bad Idea AI's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bad Idea AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:13:29 (UTC+8)

Bad Idea AI (BAD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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