Bad Idea AI Price Today

The live Bad Idea AI (BAD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BAD.

Bad Idea AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 394,400, with a circulating supply of 684.79T BAD. During the last 24 hours, BAD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BAD moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bad Idea AI (BAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 394.40K$ 394.40K $ 394.40K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 477.73K$ 477.73K $ 477.73K Circulation Supply 684.79T 684.79T 684.79T Total Supply 829,474,084,319,129.0 829,474,084,319,129.0 829,474,084,319,129.0

The current Market Cap of Bad Idea AI is $ 394.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BAD is 684.79T, with a total supply of 829474084319129.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 477.73K.