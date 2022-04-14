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Top Storage Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Storage sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Filecoin
Filecoin
FIL
$ 0.7226
-0.37%
-6.31%
+7.72%
$ 568.59M
$ 3.57M
2
BitTorrent
BitTorrent
BTT
$ 0.000000292
-0.65%
-1.96%
+7.15%
$ 287.03M
$ 226.70B
3
Arweave
Arweave
AR
$ 2.202
+0.55%
-5.58%
+18.91%
$ 144.50M
$ 60.15K
4
Holo Token
Holo Token
HOT
$ 0.0003808
-0.26%
-1.81%
+12.30%
$ 67.09M
$ 164.81M
5
Walrus
Walrus
WAL
$ 0.02387
+1.08%
-1.56%
+4.61%
$ 56.21M
$ 2.85M
6
Siacoin
Siacoin
SC
$ 0.0006547
-0.02%
-1.11%
+37.99%
$ 36.55M
$ 92.96M
7
Ocean Protocol
Ocean Protocol
OCEAN
$ 0.137282
+0.08%
-0.01%
+5.44%
$ 33.07M
$ 39.54K
8
STORJ
STORJ
STORJ
$ 0.04243
-0.63%
-18.75%
-0.21%
$ 18.05M
$ 3.48M
9
Autonomi
Autonomi
AUTONOMI
$ 0.03372
-0.12%
-6.02%
-14.73%
$ 11.29M
$ 2.59M
10
Iagon
Iagon
IAG
$ 0.02254996
+0.21%
-0.01%
+7.25%
$ 10.98M
$ 79.53K
11
RSS3
RSS3
RSS3
$ 0.00672065
+0.21%
+0.37%
+49.26%
$ 10.22M
$ 3.18M
12
Shadow Token
Shadow Token
SHDW
$ 0.02096425
-0.29%
-0.05%
+22.72%
$ 3.54M
$ 59.16K
13
Alephim
Alephim
ALEPH
$ 0.00997
+0.01%
+2.52%
+5.12%
$ 2.48M
$ 6.04M
14
swarm
swarm
BZZ
$ 0.04356
+0.14%
+0.35%
+13.31%
$ 2.29M
$ 1.30M
15
Pipe Network
Pipe Network
PIPE
$ 0.0210374
+0.17%
+0.00%
-30.06%
$ 2.10M
$ 65.62K
16
Cere Network
Cere Network
CERE
$ 0.00020923
0.00%
-0.00%
+1.12%
$ 1.87M
$ 421.38
17
ScPrime
ScPrime
SCP
$ 0.02652008
0.00%
-0.00%
+6.42%
$ 1.50M
$ 2.70K
18
OORT
OORT
OORT
$ 0.0016983
-1.48%
+6.87%
+39.15%
$ 1.33M
$ 51.58M
19
Xandeum
Xandeum
XAND
$ 0.00025965
+0.08%
--
-49.53%
$ 808.22K
$ 1.65K
20
WeSendit
WeSendit
WSI
$ 0.00048597
+0.17%
-0.00%
-1.03%
$ 410.35K
$ 639.73
21
Crust Network
Crust Network
CRU
$ 0.01059874
0.00%
+0.01%
+4.84%
$ 283.16K
$ 9.96K
22
Stratos
Stratos
STOS
$ 0.00666121
+0.27%
-0.01%
+34.19%
$ 258.46K
$ 20.20
23
Zus
Zus
ZCN
$ 0.00130581
+0.90%
-0.09%
-13.22%
$ 202.31K
$ 4.96
24
Big Data Protocol
Big Data Protocol
BDP
$ 0.0037746
+0.16%
--
+8.76%
$ 199.52K
$ 523.96
25
Coldstack
Coldstack
CLS
$ 0.00515
0.00%
-2.33%
-3.73%
$ 120.20K
$ 600.91K
26
Jackal Protocol
Jackal Protocol
JKL
$ 0.00047085
0.00%
-0.05%
+1.35%
$ 61.98K
$ 3.55
27
Archivas
Archivas
RCHV
$ 2.276E-5
+0.18%
-2.08%
+8.80%
$ 22.74K
--
28
Verida Token
Verida Token
VDA
$ 4.554E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 16.15K
--
29
Nerve
Nerve
NRV
$ 0.0011774
-0.53%
-0.00%
+0.86%
$ 11.77K
$ 3.48K
30
ProximaX
ProximaX
XPX
$ 0.00010164
-0.73%
-12.80%
+0.49%
--
$ 496.05M
31
StorX Network
StorX Network
SRX
$ 0.05725
-0.03%
+5.75%
+11.26%
--
$ 140.59K
32
CESS Network
CESS Network
CESS
$ 0.001443
-2.42%
-2.62%
-1.02%
--
$ 45.34M
33
Real World Services
Real World Services
RWS
$ 0.00983
+1.54%
+17.54%
+15.75%
--
$ 6.00M
34
Impossible Cloud Net
Impossible Cloud Net
ICNT
$ 0.11283
+0.75%
-1.67%
-8.70%
--
$ 513.57K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Storage tokens and why are they popular?
Storage tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 34 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.26B.
What is the best-performing Storage token right now?
Among Storage tokens tracked on MEXC, RWS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 17.54% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Storage tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 34 Storage tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Storage tokens include FIL, BTT, AR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Storage category?
The combined market capitalization of all Storage tokens is approximately $1.26B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Storage sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.