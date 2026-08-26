Big Data Protocol Price Today

The live Big Data Protocol (BDP) price today is $ 0.00374917, with a 0.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current BDP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00374917 per BDP.

Big Data Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 198,297, with a circulating supply of 52.86M BDP. During the last 24 hours, BDP traded between $ 0.00368741 (low) and $ 0.00377416 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.93, while the all-time low was $ 0.00249437.

In short-term performance, BDP moved -0.33% in the last hour and +38.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 520.42.

Big Data Protocol (BDP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 198.30K$ 198.30K $ 198.30K Volume (24H) $ 520.42$ 520.42 $ 520.42 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 243.55K$ 243.55K $ 243.55K Circulation Supply 52.86M 52.86M 52.86M Total Supply 64,923,252.85185185 64,923,252.85185185 64,923,252.85185185

The current Market Cap of Big Data Protocol is $ 198.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 520.42. The circulating supply of BDP is 52.86M, with a total supply of 64923252.85185185. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 243.55K.