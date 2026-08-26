Cere Network Price Today

The live Cere Network (CERE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current CERE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CERE.

Cere Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,868,810, with a circulating supply of 8.94B CERE. During the last 24 hours, CERE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.47126, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CERE moved -0.12% in the last hour and +0.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 213.04.

Cere Network (CERE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.87M$ 1.87M $ 1.87M Volume (24H) $ 213.04$ 213.04 $ 213.04 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.09M$ 2.09M $ 2.09M Circulation Supply 8.94B 8.94B 8.94B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cere Network is $ 1.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 213.04. The circulating supply of CERE is 8.94B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.09M.