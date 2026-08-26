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The live WeSendit price today is 0 USD.WSI market cap is 411,079 USD. Track real-time WSI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live WeSendit price today is 0 USD.WSI market cap is 411,079 USD. Track real-time WSI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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WeSendit Price (WSI)

Unlisted

1 WSI to USD Live Price:

$0.00048609
$0.00048609$0.00048609
-1.27%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
WeSendit (WSI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:01:37 (UTC+8)

WeSendit Price Today

The live WeSendit (WSI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current WSI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WSI.

WeSendit currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 411,079, with a circulating supply of 844.40M WSI. During the last 24 hours, WSI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.312782, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WSI moved -0.17% in the last hour and +7.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 48.27.

WeSendit (WSI) Market Information

$ 411.08K
$ 411.08K$ 411.08K

$ 48.27
$ 48.27$ 48.27

$ 724.41K
$ 724.41K$ 724.41K

844.40M
844.40M 844.40M

1,488,000,000.0
1,488,000,000.0 1,488,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WeSendit is $ 411.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 48.27. The circulating supply of WSI is 844.40M, with a total supply of 1488000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 724.41K.

WeSendit Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.312782
$ 0.312782$ 0.312782

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.17%

-1.14%

+7.30%

+7.30%

Price Prediction for WeSendit

WeSendit (WSI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WSI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
WeSendit (WSI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of WeSendit could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price WeSendit will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WSI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking WeSendit Price Prediction.

What is WeSendit (WSI)

WeSendit token is at the heart of WeSendit's growth strategy. It aims to create a powerful, user-friendly system for sending, storing and managing data for businesses.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

WeSendit (WSI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemDePINStorage

About WeSendit

What is WeSendit?

WeSendit is a decentralized solution for file sharing and cloud storage networks that prioritizes user privacy and data security. Through their Web 3.0 network partnerships, WeSendit eliminates storage space restrictions and enables users to save up to 80% compared to other cloud providers. WeSendit allows users to select the network they want their data to be transmitted over, and to ensure maximum security, the data is redundantly stored across thousands of availability zones worldwide.

What Makes WeSendit Unique?

WeSendit stands out from other cloud providers due to its focus on user privacy and data security. WeSendit utilizes decentralized Web 3.0 technologies to create tools that offer reliable and secure data processing. In addition, WeSendit's token (WSI) serves as a means of payment and rewards users with tokens for submitting data based on their subscription and optional "pay as you go" service packages.

What can WeSendit (WSI) be Used For?

WeSendit's token (WSI) can be used in various ways, such as paying for recurring services, transferring funds, trading, or exchanging for other crypto assets. Token holders benefit from referrals, staking rewards, application of provided apps, storage network services, and the Activity Program, which rewards users with tokens when they send their data via wesendit.com.

What is WeSendit's current price?

WeSendit trades at $, reflecting a price movement of -1.14% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of WSI?

With a market cap of $411079, WSI is ranked #3715 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does WeSendit generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of WSI?

There are 844396219.1861887 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

WeSendit fluctuated between $ and $, reflecting daily volatility.

How does WeSendit compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $0.312782, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence WSI?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Storage,BNB Chain Ecosystem,DePIN category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does WSI behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WeSendit

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:01:37 (UTC+8)

WeSendit (WSI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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