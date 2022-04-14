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Top Robotics Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Robotics sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL
$ 0.7681
+1.52%
-6.47%
+26.89%
$ 505.08M
$ 897.42K
2
OP
OP
OP
$ 0.10352
+0.31%
-4.90%
+17.02%
$ 222.46M
$ 551.30K
3
GEODNET
GEODNET
GEOD
$ 0.2226
+0.18%
-8.69%
-1.37%
$ 98.87M
$ 656.65K
4
peaq network
peaq network
PEAQ
$ 0.02132
-0.75%
+4.83%
+19.07%
$ 47.54M
$ 13.33M
5
Fabric
Fabric
ROBO
$ 0.01363
+0.37%
-0.52%
+3.52%
$ 30.14M
$ 11.03M
6
IoTeX Network
IoTeX Network
IOTX
$ 0.002848
+0.46%
-1.67%
+7.45%
$ 26.69M
$ 25.07M
7
AUKI
AUKI
AUKI
$ 0.0049
-3.01%
-5.02%
+2.36%
$ 6.15M
$ 1.90M
8
XMAQUINA
XMAQUINA
DEUS
$ 0.02002
+0.80%
-8.14%
-17.30%
$ 4.04M
$ 1.41M
9
Codec Flow
Codec Flow
CODEC
$ 0.00388657
0.00%
-0.10%
+29.85%
$ 3.89M
$ 187.07K
10
NATIX Network
NATIX Network
NATIX
$ 0.0000843
-0.12%
+0.83%
+37.99%
$ 3.45M
$ 921.82M
11
OVR
OVR
OVR
$ 0.03329
+0.06%
-0.03%
+15.05%
$ 1.69M
$ 1.72M
12
Onocoy Token
Onocoy Token
ONO
$ 0.01762595
-0.14%
-0.05%
+0.18%
$ 1.67M
$ 1.55K
13
Strike Robot
Strike Robot
SR
$ 0.00158117
+1.40%
-0.18%
+30.65%
$ 1.58M
$ 7.23K
14
ROVR Network
ROVR Network
ROVR
$ 0.00015665
+0.01%
+0.04%
-18.14%
$ 1.56M
$ 72.40
15
Vader
Vader
VADER
$ 0.00136096
-0.86%
-0.05%
+22.63%
$ 1.36M
$ 11.75K
16
Modulr
Modulr
EMDR
$ 1.45
0.00%
-0.04%
-7.05%
$ 1.29M
$ 6.58K
17
Roko Network
Roko Network
ROKO
$ 5.69E-6
+0.89%
-1.19%
+11.35%
$ 1.18M
--
18
Opus Genesis
Opus Genesis
OPUS
$ 0.00114044
+0.25%
-0.04%
+13.38%
$ 1.14M
$ 311.51
19
Homebrew Robotics
Homebrew Robotics
BREW
$ 0.00085628
-1.06%
+0.04%
+32.74%
$ 856.19K
$ 5.23K
20
Shadow Combat League
Shadow Combat League
SCL
$ 0.00082675
0.00%
--
+8.80%
$ 801.71K
$ 563.69
21
Sentio
Sentio
ST
$ 0.01153
0.00%
+0.43%
-7.66%
$ 648.48K
$ 5.05M
22
ROBA
ROBA
ROBA
$ 0.0005445
-0.69%
-0.14%
+44.75%
$ 544.49K
$ 27.85K
23
VitaNova
VitaNova
SHOW
$ 0.0001955
+1.34%
-0.19%
+30.01%
$ 195.34K
$ 3.55K
24
Opanarchy
Opanarchy
OPAN
$ 0.00017713
+0.25%
-0.17%
+15.35%
$ 176.93K
$ 7.15K
25
Neuron
Neuron
NRN
$ 0.00010127
0.00%
0.00%
-51.55%
$ 101.27K
$ 3.62
26
Empulser Enterprises
Empulser Enterprises
$CPT
$ 0.01288012
0.00%
+0.14%
-6.74%
$ 90.16K
$ 3.42K
27
Simple AI
Simple AI
SMPL
$ 0.0008817
0.00%
--
+30.62%
$ 88.17K
$ 53.71
28
Spawn
Spawn
SPAWN
$ 6.232E-5
+0.21%
+32.25%
+70.18%
$ 62.31K
--
29
Robora
Robora
RBR
$ 0.00068332
+0.22%
-0.02%
+8.86%
$ 58.09K
$ 198.20
30
RoboStack
RoboStack
ROBOT
$ 5.089E-5
+1.66%
-4.52%
+28.90%
$ 50.83K
--
31
Robotexon
Robotexon
ROX
$ 0.00037927
0.00%
--
+25.87%
$ 26.55K
$ 90.31
32
JojoWorld
JojoWorld
JOJO
$ 0.00016173
-0.02%
-0.12%
-15.80%
$ 18.11K
$ 445.81
33
Forma Robotics
Forma Robotics
FORMA
$ 0.00017407
+0.38%
-0.08%
-5.24%
$ 17.40K
$ 1.11K
34
KAGE NETWORK
KAGE NETWORK
KAGE
$ 0.00013799
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 13.80K
$ 1.00
35
Animus
Animus
ANIMUS
$ 1.246E-5
0.00%
+3.42%
+17.88%
$ 12.46K
--
36
RICE AI
RICE AI
RICE
$ 0.005439
-1.99%
-2.03%
-7.99%
--
$ 12.24M
37
edgeX
edgeX
EDGE
$ 0.385
-1.23%
-4.03%
+25.06%
--
$ 333.04K
38
Silencio
Silencio
SLC
$ 0.000086018
+0.47%
+0.42%
+29.53%
--
$ 777.94M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Robotics tokens and why are they popular?
Robotics tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 38 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $963.55M.
What is the best-performing Robotics token right now?
Among Robotics tokens tracked on MEXC, SPAWN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 32.25% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Robotics tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 38 Robotics tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Robotics tokens include VIRTUAL, OP, GEOD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Robotics category?
The combined market capitalization of all Robotics tokens is approximately $963.55M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Robotics sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.